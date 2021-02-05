Elon Announces 2021 Spring Football Schedule Update and Game Times

ELON, N.C – Elon Athletics announced on Friday, Feb. 5, a schedule change and all game times for the 2021 Spring football season at Rhodes Stadium on Elon’s campus.

The first two home games of the year versus Davidson College on February 20 and against James Madison University on March 6 will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. The Phoenix’s March 13 game against Richmond, originally scheduled to take place in Richmond, Va., will now be played in Rhodes Stadium with kickoff set for 1 p.m. Elon’s final home game of the 2021 Spring season will be on April 3 versus William and Mary with kickoff set at 4 p.m.

On March 27, Elon will travel to Richmond to take on the Spiders at Robins Stadium at 4 p.m.

Elon’s attendance and ticketing policies will be announced in the coming days. Season tickets will not be sold; however, a limited number of socially distanced seats for students and fans may be available subject to capacity guidelines and best practices.

Continue to check Elonphoenix.com for the most up-to-date information on the Spring 2021 football season.

Home Schedule

February 20 – Davidson College 1:30 p.m.

March 6 – James Madison University 1:30 p.m.

March 13 – Richmond University 1:00 p.m.

April 3 – William & Mary 4:00 p.m.