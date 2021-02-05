Game Report on Page-Cloverdale Girls Basketball:Fast start leads Cloverdale past Pirates
Cloverdale 51, Page 41
Page- 7 10 12 11- 41 Cloverdale – 19 12 13 7- 51
Page(5-5,2-2)- Reagan Maynard 14, Candice Williams 11, Anna Schmedes 6, Ellie Jones 4, Kirah Lineberry 2, Sutton Sherrill 2, Hattie Sutton 2
Cloverdale High School – Jacalyn Faucette 21, Emma Hackney 12, Reagan Allison 7, Lexi Roberts 7, Makayla Brown 4,
Page is at NW Guilford on Tuesday at 6:00.
Courtesy of Page coach Ed Johnson
