Girls Basketball Open-Run

Posted by Press Release on February 5, 2021 at 3:33 pm under Amateur | Be the First to Comment

GIRLS BASKETBALL OPEN-RUN

**********GIRLS ONLY**********

Classes 2023,2024,2025 & 2026

Thursday February 25th 2021 6:00pm – 7:30pm

PIEDMONT CLASSICAL HIGH SCHOOL

Covid Safety Policies Enforced

For more information please contact COACH JAYLAA STEWART @ jstewart15@elon.edu
To add name to OPEN RUN list

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top