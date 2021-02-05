Girls Basketball Open-Run
GIRLS BASKETBALL OPEN-RUN
**********GIRLS ONLY**********
Classes 2023,2024,2025 & 2026
Thursday February 25th 2021 6:00pm – 7:30pm
PIEDMONT CLASSICAL HIGH SCHOOL
Covid Safety Policies Enforced
For more information please contact COACH JAYLAA STEWART @ jstewart15@elon.edu
To add name to OPEN RUN list
