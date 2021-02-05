Grimsley High School football players sign National Letters of Intent on Thursday:Sincere Burnette to N.C. A&T/Caleb Curtain to Elon U./Lawson Albright to Northwestern
Grimsley High School football players sign National Letters of Intent on Thursday:Sincere Burnette to N.C. A&T/Caleb Curtain to Elon U./Lawson Albright to Northwestern….
Sincere Burnette(LB), Caleb Curtain(WR), and Lawson Albright(TE/LS)…
Congratulations to these three young men, and best of luck, moving forward…..
Extremely proud of these 3 young men on signing their NLI to their respective schools! @sincereburnette @NCATFootball @CalebCurtain @ElonFootball @AlbrightLawson @NUFBFamily #GDTBAW pic.twitter.com/ZRkAIERRrq
