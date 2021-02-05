Grimsley High School football players sign National Letters of Intent on Thursday:Sincere Burnette to N.C. A&T/Caleb Curtain to Elon U./Lawson Albright to Northwestern

Posted by Andy Durham on February 5, 2021 at 1:40 am under College, High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Sincere Burnette(LB), Caleb Curtain(WR), and Lawson Albright(TE/LS)

Congratulations to these three young men, and best of luck, moving forward…..

