High School Basketball Tonight Scoreboard for 2/15/2021:Grimsley boys and Eastern Guilford boys fall from the ranks of the Unbeaten/NWG and Dudley girls(9-0)/Northern Guilford boys(9-0)
MORE ON THE WAY….
Dudley boys 55, Smith 46
Dudley(5-4)/Smith(6-3)
Dudley girls 68, Smith 6
Dudley’s top three senior scorers did not play in this game..
Dudley(9-0)/Smith 0-10)
Southwest Guilford boys 76, WS Parkland 71
SWG(6-4)/WSP(0-10)
Southwest Guilford girls 76, WS Parkland 71
SWG(6-4)/WSP(0-9)
Ragsdale girls 40, Grimsley 27
RHS(8-2)/Grimsley(5-5)
Ragsdale boys 70, Grimsley 66
RHS(6-3)/GHS(6-1)
Ragsdale JV boys 46, Grimsley 42
Northern Guilford boys 84, Eastern Alamance 56
NG(9-0)/EA)5-5)
Asheboro boys 62, Eastern Guilford 60
EG(5-1)/AHSE(5-3)
EG Scoring:Kadyn Dawkins 28 points, K. Sudan 10 points, Lawson 8, Womack 7, Kamell Smith 4, Blackstock 4
High Point Central boys 50, Northwest Guilford 45
HPC(1-9)/NWG(4-2)
Northwest Guilford girls 62, High Point Central 14
NG(9-0)/HPC(1-8)
Cloverdale girls 51, Page 41
Page(5-5)/Cloverdale(10-0)
Page boys 67, Burlington Williams 39
Page(7-2)/BW(5-3)
Southern Alamance girls 46, Southeast Guilford 41
SEG(3-3)/SA(3-7)
Mount Tabor boys 78, Western Guilford 36
MT(8-2)/WG(1-8)
High Point Andrews boys 68, Eastern Randolph 65
HPA(5-5)/ER(5-5)
High Point Andrews girls 52, Eastern Randolph 45
HPA(8-1)/ER(2-7)
Caldwell Academy girls 56, North Carolina Leadership Academy 18
CA(6-7)/NCLS(2-6)
Bishop McGuinness boys 57, South Stokes 49
Bishop(6-2)/South(1-9)
Alamance Christian School boys 96, Vandalia Christian School 64
ACS(16-3)/VCS(5-7)
Shining Light Academy boys 70, Fellowship Baptist Academy 51
SLA(8-11)/FBA(8-6)
PERRY N. SAUNDERS said,
Wow some major upsets tonight with H.P. Central Boys over N.W. Guilford and S. Alamance Girls over S.E. Guilford. S.E. has loss back to back games to S. Alamance & S.W. Randolph! Big win for Ragsdale Boys over Grimsley. Dudley Boys got a big win over Smith. Hopefully they can get a road game win at Mount Tabor next Tuesday. It’s going to be tough! Dudley Girls seems like they are a strong contender for thee 3A State, baring no injuries to Fulmore, Monroe, Frazier and Wooten. I hate I haven’t been able to see some good games this shorten season.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.