Johncarlos Miller II(Dudley HS) signs with Elon University Football on Thursday

Posted by Andy Durham on February 5, 2021 at 1:27 am under College, High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Johncarlos Miller II(Dudley HS) 6’4″/225 lbs/TE/GPA 3.80/Dudley High School
Congratulations to this young man…Happy kid, usually with a big smile on his face….

