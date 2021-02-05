Johncarlos Miller II(Dudley HS) signs with Elon University Football on Thursday
Johncarlos Miller II(Dudley HS) 6’4″/225 lbs/TE/GPA 3.80/Dudley High School
Congratulations to this young man…Happy kid, usually with a big smile on his face….
Congratulations to @j2manmiller on signing that dotted line today !!! @ElonFootball has a future star in the making ! pic.twitter.com/stqQAUjErn
— Dudley Football (@DBoyzFootball) February 5, 2021
