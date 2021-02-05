Meadows Named Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach, Coordinator of Facilities at Guilford College

from Jon Cole with Presto Sports:

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Charlotte “Lottie” Meadows made the crosstown move to Guilford College on Friday, February 5th, when Interim Director of Athletics Dr. Sharon Beverly named her as the Quakers’ head women’s lacrosse coach and coordinator of facilities.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Coach Meadows joining our Athletics program. Her vision for success will directly align with the goals of our women,” said Beverly.

Meadows spent two seasons with the Greensboro College women’s lacrosse program, where she served as head coach of The Pride. Despite her tenure at Greensboro being limited to just four games, due to COVID-19 pandemic, Meadows led the unit to a 3-1 mark. Those three wins came in decisive fashion over Randolph College (17-5), Salem College (22-6) and Huntingdon College (14-5) between February 29 and March 6.

“I would like to thank the President Dr. Carol Moore, Athletic Director Dr. Sharon Beverly, Assistant Athletic Director Stephanie Flamini as well as the rest of the search committee for the opportunity to serve as the head women’s lacrosse coach at Guilford College,” said Meadows. “I am exhilarated with this opportunity and eager to get this season started and make a positive impact on these women. I continue to be blessed with support, encouragement, and guidance from my family, friends, and mentors and I plan to continue to make them proud.”

Meadows began her collegiate coaching career at N.C. Wesleyan, where she served as the program’s assistant coach from 2017-19. In that capacity she was the program’s recruiting coordinator and also developed the Battling Bishops’ workout and conditioning programs.

Meadows graduated from Meredith College in 2015, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sports Science, while concentrating on Health and Wellness.

A native of Roanoke, Va., Meadows played collegiately at Meredith, where she was part of the program’s inaugural team in 2013. In three seasons, Meadows played an integral role in leading the Avenging Angels to consecutive USA South Conference Championships and NCAA berths, which came in 2014 and 2015.

Recognized for her leadership skills on the field, Meadows served as team captain for all three seasons at Meredith. She started in 43 of 46 games for the Avenging Angels, recording 139 points by virtue of 105 goals and 34 assists. Meadows accrued a .857 shot on goal percentage and .536 shot percentage during her time at Meredith. Defensively she tallied 41 ground balls, while forcing 13 caused turnovers and winning 62 draw controls. She was recognized as a USA South Athletic Conference’s Honorable Mention All-Conference member in 2013 before earning second-team accolades in 2015.

