NCHSAA secures Randolph County School System venues for Basketball State Championships:Host Schools are Providence Grove and Wheatmore High Schools

NCHSAA secures Randolph County School System venues for Basketball State Championships

CHAPEL HILL, NC – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) is pleased to announce that the Randolph County School System has agreed to host the 2021 NCHSAA Basketball State Championship Games at Providence Grove and Wheatmore High Schools. The decision was made to pursue high school venues due to the lack of availability at college facilities because of COVID-19.

The 2021 Championships will mark the first time that high school facilities will host the NCHSAA Basketball State Championships since the move to the Greensboro Coliseum (Men’s Championships) and Elon College (Women’s Championships) in 1981.

“We are very excited to host the NCHSAA State Championships at Randolph County School System facilities,” said Stephen Gainey, Superintendent of the Randolph County School System and NCHSAA Board of Directors member. “These events will be great opportunities to highlight our outstanding facilities and personnel while providing a championship level experience for the student-athletes and teams that advance to these State Championships.”

Commissioner Que Tucker added, “We are grateful to the Randolph County School System and the administrations at Wheatmore and Providence Grove for their willingness to host our championships during these challenging times. We are looking forward to working with Dr. Gainey and the Randolph County School System to make this year’s State Championships a truly memorable experience for everyone involved.”

Spectator attendance will be limited for the 2021 Basketball State Championships. The schedule, including which classifications will be assigned to a specific site, will be determined and announced at a later date.

Courtesy of JAMES ALVERSON media director for the NCHSAA