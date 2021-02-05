The Morning Run:Running Down the Road thinking about Morning Radio Shows(Our Top Ten Morning Radio Shows for this week)[Blast from the Past]

Back out there on the road this morning for “The Morning Run”….Chilly, but not really all that COLD this morning…Got in a good workout/run and it was made more enjoyable, as I got to thinking about those morning radio shows from the past, here in the Triad area….

Now it’s time to bring on our Top Ten Radio Shows from the past…

(They were “The Bomb” back in the day.)

1)The Dusty Dunn Show-1470 and 1400 AM

2)The Bob Poole Show-1470 AM

3)Dan Quinn Show-1470 AM

4)Tom Miller Show-1400 AM

5)Matt and TJ Show-1320 AM

6)Bill Flynn Show-WMAG/MAGIC Radio 99.5 FM

7)Wes and Willie Show-99.1 FM WRQK

8)Aunt Eloise Good Morning Show with Big Paul Franklin, Billy Buck, and Dale Mitchell on WTQR/104.1 FM

9)Max and Pam McGann on B100 FM

10)Brad Krantz on ROCK 92

(And there you have it, your Morning Radio Show Top Ten from the past.)

Syndicated shows….

Tom Joyner on 97.1 FM

John Boy and Billy on ROCK 92

Bob and Sherri Show on 98.7 FM

Bob and Tom on 94.5 FM

Outside the Box Shows…

Dave Compton on WPET 950 AM

Joseph Level on WEAL 1510 AM

Glenn Scott Show on WSJS 600 AM

Max Meeks Show on WMFR 1230 AM

That should have our topic covered for today…ADIOS ON MY AM RADIO!!!!!!