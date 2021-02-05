UNCG, PLEASE LET US COME IN!!!!!(NO BASEBALL FANS ALLOWED AT ANY GAMES THIS SEASON?????)

**********Here is the word we received today, and unless there is some sort of change in policy, we will keep on printing this post, until the UNCG baseball fans are set free, and some are allowed to attend UNCG Spartans baseball games…..**********

UNCG has decided NO spectators will be allowed at the outdoor baseball stadium.

Strangely, this same administration has allowed up to 2 parents per athlete to attend the men’s and women’s basketball games….Basketball games that are held indoors at UNCG or the Greensboro Coliseum.

The UNCG group of parents are scratching their heads as to why baseball has been is being treated differently. An outside venue?

++++++++++Come on, we need to see UNCG lift this BAN and let SOME fans attend the baseball games this season….++++++++++