CAA Announces Elon’s Games Against UNCW Have Been Postponed
ELON, N.C. – The Colonial Athletic Association has announced that its upcoming men’s basketball games between Elon and UNCW have been postponed due to a positive CoVID-19 case within the Seahawks program.
The Phoenix, which was scheduled to host the Seahawks on Feb. 6-7, will now return to action next weekend, Feb. 13-14, against Charleston.
A decision on the potential rescheduling of Elon’s game against UNCW will be made at a later date. Please continue to check elonphoenix.com for additional updates.
