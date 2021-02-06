CAA Announces Elon’s Games Against UNCW Have Been Postponed

ELON, N.C. – The Colonial Athletic Association has announced that its upcoming men’s basketball games between Elon and UNCW have been postponed due to a positive CoVID-19 case within the Seahawks program.

The Phoenix, which was scheduled to host the Seahawks on Feb. 6-7, will now return to action next weekend, Feb. 13-14, against Charleston.

A decision on the potential rescheduling of Elon’s game against UNCW will be made at a later date. Please continue to check elonphoenix.com for additional updates.