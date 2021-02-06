Elon Men’s Tennis Wins Two Against N.C. A&T
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s tennis team posted a sweep against North Carolina A&T in a doubleheader at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Saturday, Feb. 6, winning the first match 5-2 and the second match 7-0.
“This was a match where we really played the whole team,” said head coach Michael Leonard. “It was a good opportunity for some guys that maybe haven’t played that many matches before to get a chance to play. Overall, I thought it was a good day for us to get a chance to get everyone competing.”
HIGHLIGHTS
Match 1
-After Sam Dively and Kyle Frankel won by default in No. 3 doubles, Chung-Han Tsai and Akram El-Sallaly clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 victory over Nicolas Arduh and Vasil Ivanov in the No. 1 spot.
-Senior Maxwell Zucker recorded his first doubles win of his collegiate career, posting a 6-2 win alongside Camilo Ponce over N.C. A&T’s Esteban Lopez and Mike Ogundele in the No. 2 spot.
-Kyle Frankel posted a 6-3, 6-1 victory in No. 1 singles to improve his record to 3-0 on the season.
Match 2
-Dively and Luke Queiroz clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win over Esteban Lopez and Ivanov in No. 2 doubles.
-Jacob Bicknell recorded his first singles victory of the season with a 3-6, 6-2, 14-12 win over Lopez.
-With the victories, Elon improves to a 3-1 on the season.
UP NEXT
The Phoenix will host Longwood at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 11:30 a.m.
RESULTS
Match 1
Doubles
1. Chung-Han Tsai / Akram El Sallaly (ELON) def. Nicholas Arduh / Vasil Ivanov (NCAT) 6-2
2. Camilo Ponce / Maxwell Zucker (ELON) def. Esteban Lopez / Mike Ogundele (NCAT) 6-2
3. Sam Dively / Kyle Frankel (ELON) won by default
Singles
1. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Nicolas Arduh (NCAT) 6-3, 6-1
2. Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. Vasil Ivanov (NCAT) 6-7, 6-1, 10-3
3. Esteban Lopez (NCAT) def. Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) 6-3, 2-6, 10-4
4. Mike Ogundele (NCAT) def. Maxwell Zucker (ELON) 6-0, 6-1
5. Sam Dively (ELON) won by default
6. Ben Zipay (ELON) won by default
Order of Finish: Doubles (1, 2); Singles: (4, 1, 3, 2)
Match 2
Doubles
1. Nicolas Arduh / Vasil Ivanov (NC A&T) def. Nicholas Campbell / Camilo Ponce (ELON) 6-3
2. Sam Dively / Luke Queiroz (ELON) def. Esteban Lopez / Mike Ogundele (NC A&T) 6-4
3. Kyle Frankel / Jacob Bicknell (ELON) won by default
Singles
1. Akram El Sallaly (ELON) def. Nicolas Arduh (NCAT) 6-0, 6-1
2. Nicholas Campbell (ELON) def. Vasil Ivanov (NCAT) 6-1, 6-1
3. Jacob Bicknell (ELON) def. Esteban Lopez (NCAT) 3-6, 6-2, 14-12
4. Ben Zipay (ELON) def. Mike Ogundele (NCAT) 6-1, 1-0 won by default
5. Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) won by default
6. Luke Queiroz (ELON) won by default
Order of Finish: Doubles (2, 1); Singles: (1, 2, 3)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.