Elon Men’s Tennis Wins Two Against N.C. A&T

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s tennis team posted a sweep against North Carolina A&T in a doubleheader at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Saturday, Feb. 6, winning the first match 5-2 and the second match 7-0.

“This was a match where we really played the whole team,” said head coach Michael Leonard. “It was a good opportunity for some guys that maybe haven’t played that many matches before to get a chance to play. Overall, I thought it was a good day for us to get a chance to get everyone competing.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Match 1

-After Sam Dively and Kyle Frankel won by default in No. 3 doubles, Chung-Han Tsai and Akram El-Sallaly clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 victory over Nicolas Arduh and Vasil Ivanov in the No. 1 spot.

-Senior Maxwell Zucker recorded his first doubles win of his collegiate career, posting a 6-2 win alongside Camilo Ponce over N.C. A&T’s Esteban Lopez and Mike Ogundele in the No. 2 spot.

-Kyle Frankel posted a 6-3, 6-1 victory in No. 1 singles to improve his record to 3-0 on the season.

Match 2

-Dively and Luke Queiroz clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win over Esteban Lopez and Ivanov in No. 2 doubles.

-Jacob Bicknell recorded his first singles victory of the season with a 3-6, 6-2, 14-12 win over Lopez.

-With the victories, Elon improves to a 3-1 on the season.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will host Longwood at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 11:30 a.m.

RESULTS

Match 1

Doubles

1. Chung-Han Tsai / Akram El Sallaly (ELON) def. Nicholas Arduh / Vasil Ivanov (NCAT) 6-2

2. Camilo Ponce / Maxwell Zucker (ELON) def. Esteban Lopez / Mike Ogundele (NCAT) 6-2

3. Sam Dively / Kyle Frankel (ELON) won by default

Singles

1. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Nicolas Arduh (NCAT) 6-3, 6-1

2. Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. Vasil Ivanov (NCAT) 6-7, 6-1, 10-3

3. Esteban Lopez (NCAT) def. Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) 6-3, 2-6, 10-4

4. Mike Ogundele (NCAT) def. Maxwell Zucker (ELON) 6-0, 6-1

5. Sam Dively (ELON) won by default

6. Ben Zipay (ELON) won by default

Order of Finish: Doubles (1, 2); Singles: (4, 1, 3, 2)

Match 2

Doubles

1. Nicolas Arduh / Vasil Ivanov (NC A&T) def. Nicholas Campbell / Camilo Ponce (ELON) 6-3

2. Sam Dively / Luke Queiroz (ELON) def. Esteban Lopez / Mike Ogundele (NC A&T) 6-4

3. Kyle Frankel / Jacob Bicknell (ELON) won by default

Singles

1. Akram El Sallaly (ELON) def. Nicolas Arduh (NCAT) 6-0, 6-1

2. Nicholas Campbell (ELON) def. Vasil Ivanov (NCAT) 6-1, 6-1

3. Jacob Bicknell (ELON) def. Esteban Lopez (NCAT) 3-6, 6-2, 14-12

4. Ben Zipay (ELON) def. Mike Ogundele (NCAT) 6-1, 1-0 won by default

5. Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) won by default

6. Luke Queiroz (ELON) won by default

Order of Finish: Doubles (2, 1); Singles: (1, 2, 3)