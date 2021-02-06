Elon Women’s Tennis Sweeps North Carolina A&T In Saturday’s Double-Header

LON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s tennis team swept North Carolina A&T, 7-0, in each of its two matches against the Aggies on Saturday, Feb. 6.

“It was wonderful being able to compete at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center today,” head coach Elizabeth Anderson began. “The team came out with great energy and enjoyed competing.”

HIGHLIGHTS (MATCH ONE)

– Junior Victoria Saldh moved to 3-0 in singles play this season after defeating Renata Ruiz in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.

– Junior Olivia Archer clinched the match for the Phoenix with her 6-1, 6-1 victory over Ameer Robertson.

– Sophomore Kiana Rizzolo picked up her first singles victory of 2021 after taking down Marlene Estenssoro 6-0, 6-2.

– Alison O’Dea and Sofia Edo also earned singles wins in the first match.

– In doubles, Sophia Edo combined with Victoria Saldh to take down Florielvis Hurtado and Manuala Jimenez 6-0.

– The combinations of Sibel Tanik and Olivia Archer, as well as Alison O’Dea and Lizette Reding earned their first doubles victories of the season in today’s match.

HIGHLIGHTS (MATCH TWO)

– Uma Nayar got things rolling for the Phoenix in the second match, sweeping Manuala Jimenez 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets.

– Freshman Lizette Reding remained undefeated in singles play this season after a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Ameer Robertson.

– Freshman Alison O’Dea clinched the second match for Elon, defeating Marlene Estenssoro 6-1, 6-0 on Saturday.

– In doubles, Kiana Rizzolo combined with Lizette Reding to clinch the doubles point for the Phoenix by defeating Florielvis Hurtado and Ameer Robertson 6-0.

– Alison O’Dea and Shauna Galvin got the momentum going for Elon in doubles play, taking down Marlene Estenssoro and Manuala Jimenez 6-0.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 13, to take on Longwood at 1 p.m at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Elon’s campus.

RESULTS (MATCH ONE)

Doubles

1. Tanik / Archer (EU) def. Ruiz / Hamilton (NCAT) 6-0

2. Edo / Saldh (EU) def. Hurtado / Robertson (NCAT) 6-0

3. Reding / O’Dea (EU) def. Estenssoro / Jimenez (NCAT) 6-2

Singles

1. Saldh (EU) def. Ruiz (NCAT) 6-1, 6-2

2. Tanik (EU) def. Hamilton (NCAT) 6-0, 6-1

3. Archer (EU) def. Robertson (NCAT) 6-1, 6-1

4. Edo (EU) def. Hurtado (NCAT) 6-0, 6-3

5. Rizzolo (EU) def. Estenssoro (EU) 6-0, 6-2

6. O’Dea (EU) def. Jimenez (NCAT) 6-3, 6-2

Order of Finish: Doubles (2, 1, 3); Singles (2, 5, 3, 1, 4, 6)

RESULTS (MATCH TWO)

Doubles

1. Tanik / Archer (EU) def. Ruiz / Hamilton (NCAT) 6-1

2. Rizzolo / Reding (EU) def. Hurtado / Robertson (NCAT) 6-0

3. Galvin / O’Dea (EU) def. Estenssoro / Jimenez (NCAT) 6-0

Singles

1. Archer (EU) def. Ruiz (NCAT) 6-1, 6-2

2. Tanik (EU) def. Hamilton (NCAT) 6-1, 6-3

3. Reding (EU) def. Robertson (NCAT) 6-0, 6-0

4. Rizzolo (EU) def. Hurtado (NCAT) 6-1, 6-2

5. O’Dea (EU) def. Estenssoro (EU) 6-1, 6-0

6. Nayar (EU) def. Jimenez (NCAT) 6-0, 6-0

Order of Finish: Doubles (3, 2, 1); Singles (6, 3, 5, 1, 4, 2)