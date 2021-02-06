Former News and Record Sports Editor Wilt Browning has passed away:Former Greensboro Grasshoppers’ and Atlanta Braves’ official scorer is gone

He was the official scorer for the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the Atlanta Braves and he was much more than that….

Wilt Browning, who touched many of us with his work/the written word, Wilt Browning is gone…I was just asking Bill Hass(another outstanding N&R writer) about Wilt Browning a few weeks ago…It seems like only yesterday…..

from Eddie Wooten and John Dell, both currently with the News and Record…..

Wilt Browning, a writer, columnist and sports editor for the News & Record from 1977 to 1996 as part of a 41-year career, has died in San Clemente, Calif. Browning, who was 83, had lived in Kernersville until a couple of years ago before moving to San Clemente, Calif.

Browning was inducted into the state sports Hall of Fame in 2012, and he also was enshrined in the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame. He received the state’s sportswriter of the year award from the National Sports Media Association, based in Winston-Salem, five times, and the South Atlantic League also inducted him into its Hall of Fame.

Browning, who was in his early 80s, grew up in Easley, S.C., the son of textile mill workers. He married Joyce Cantrell, on Leap Day in 1956, and they were together for 62 years until her death in 2018.

Browning served in the U.S. Air Force then began his sportswriting career in Topeka, Kan., in 1957. He retired as sports editor and columnist for the Asheville Citizen-Times in 1998. In between he worked for papers in Greenville, S.C., Atlanta and Greensboro, as well as public relations jobs for the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Colts.

