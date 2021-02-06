Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-South Stokes Boys Basketball:Dawson McAlhany and Jeremiah Manley with high marks for the Villains
Bishop McGuinness 57, South Stokes 49
The Bishop McGuinness Villains travelled to Walnut Cove Friday night to take on South Stokes and brought home a great win. The Villains overcame a slow start in the first and third quarters to grind out the victory behind the scoring of Dawson McAlhany. McAlhany led all scorers on the night with 23 points which included 10 points in the 4th quarter. Point guard Jeremiah Manley added 8 smooth points of his own. The Villains play host to East Forsyth in their final non-conference battle of the season Monday night.
Bishop: 9 15 15 18 - 57 South: 11 10 20 8 - 49
Bishop
Dawson McAlhany 23
Jeremiah Manley 8
Nate Fuller 7
Noah Allred 6
Seth Williams 5
Jaden Pluciniczak 4
Rio O’Hale 4
South
Jonah Fie 18
JR Hairston 9
Ethan Moran 8
Carson Stanley 5
Nathaniel Sisk 5
Bishop: 6-2 (4-2)
South: 1-9 (0-6)
Courtesy of Michael Herschel IV
Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball
Bishop McGuinness Basketball
