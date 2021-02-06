Game Report on Dudley-Smith Boys Basketball:Gamble, Stockton, Braswell, Flippen and Brewer stuff the stats sheet, as Panthers take down Golden Eagles

Posted by Press Release on February 6, 2021 at 1:37 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Dudley 55, Smith 46
Game available for playback/rewind/replay now, at GreensboroSports Radio….Interview with Coach Josh Prince ready for you now, at GreensboroSports Radio

       Q1    Q2    Q3    Q4    F
Dudley 12    12    19    13    55
Smith  12     9    15    10    46

Dudley
Ayden Gamble 19
Frank Stockton 13
Jahre Braswell 10
Cam Flippen 9
Tripp Brewer 3

Smith
M Hines 10
N Hale 10
B Collins 3
J Hughes 4
X Partee 5
Latimore 4
M Gilbert 6
Goods 2

Courtesy of Josh Prince
Dudley High School
Head Men’s Basketball

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top