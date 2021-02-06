Game Report on Dudley-Smith Boys Basketball:Gamble, Stockton, Braswell, Flippen and Brewer stuff the stats sheet, as Panthers take down Golden Eagles
Dudley 55, Smith 46
Game available for playback/rewind/replay now, at GreensboroSports Radio….Interview with Coach Josh Prince ready for you now, at GreensboroSports Radio…
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Dudley 12 12 19 13 55 Smith 12 9 15 10 46
Dudley
Ayden Gamble 19
Frank Stockton 13
Jahre Braswell 10
Cam Flippen 9
Tripp Brewer 3
Smith
M Hines 10
N Hale 10
B Collins 3
J Hughes 4
X Partee 5
Latimore 4
M Gilbert 6
Goods 2
Courtesy of Josh Prince
Dudley High School
Head Men’s Basketball
