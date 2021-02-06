Game Report on Dudley-Smith Girls Basketball:Washington and Williams help push Panthers past Golden Eagles

Dudley – 68

Smith – 6

Dudley - 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 32 17 12 7 68

Sania Washington – 28

Nakyia Williams – 18

Chelsie Powe – 6

Marissa Wooten – 5

JaNya Joseph – 5

Gabby Cheek – 2

Anayah Underwood – 2

Morgan Smith – 2

Smith - 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 1 2 1 2 6

Abby – 2

Aniya – 2

Jasmine – 1

Chimorah – 1

Courtesy of Dudley girls Varsity Basketball coach Frank R. McNeil

James B. Dudley High School