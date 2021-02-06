Game Report on Dudley-Smith Girls Basketball:Washington and Williams help push Panthers past Golden Eagles
Dudley – 68
Smith – 6
You can listen back to the game now on GreensboroSports Radio…
All of the action, the key plays and our interview with Coach Frank McNeil after the game, and all on GreensboroSports Radio…..
Dudley - 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 32 17 12 7 68
Sania Washington – 28
Nakyia Williams – 18
Chelsie Powe – 6
Marissa Wooten – 5
JaNya Joseph – 5
Gabby Cheek – 2
Anayah Underwood – 2
Morgan Smith – 2
Smith - 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 1 2 1 2 6
Abby – 2
Aniya – 2
Jasmine – 1
Chimorah – 1
Courtesy of Dudley girls Varsity Basketball coach Frank R. McNeil
James B. Dudley High School
