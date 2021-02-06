Game Report on Dudley-Smith Girls Basketball:Washington and Williams help push Panthers past Golden Eagles

Posted by Press Release on February 6, 2021 at 1:26 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Dudley – 68
Smith – 6
You can listen back to the game now on GreensboroSports Radio
All of the action, the key plays and our interview with Coach Frank McNeil after the game, and all on GreensboroSports Radio…..

Dudley - 1st     2nd     3rd     4th     Final
         32      17       12     7        68

Sania Washington – 28

Nakyia Williams – 18

Chelsie Powe – 6

Marissa Wooten – 5

JaNya Joseph – 5

Gabby Cheek – 2

Anayah Underwood – 2

Morgan Smith – 2

Smith  - 1st     2nd     3rd     4th     Final
         1       2        1      2         6

Abby – 2

Aniya – 2

Jasmine – 1

Chimorah – 1

Courtesy of Dudley girls Varsity Basketball coach Frank R. McNeil
James B. Dudley High School

