Game Report on North Davidson-Central Davidson Boys Basketball:Dalton with 33 pts., and Moore with 22 lead ND Knights over CD

North Davidson 87, Central Davidson 63

Central Davidson   15  15  17  16  63
North Davidson     18  21  26  22  87

Central Davidson 6-4 (4-3) Central Carolina 2A Conference

North Davidson 10-0 (7-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference

Central Davidson Scoring:
Dylan Tysinger-14
Cory Casilac-11
Luke Staten-10
Smith-7
King-6
A. Tysinger-6
Breedlove-5
White-2
Carrick-2

North Davidson Scoring:
Jamarien Dalton-33
Travarius Moore-22
Ja’Mir McNeair-12
Everhart-8
Bryant-4
Naylor-4
Jones-2
Odum-2

Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Head Men’s Basketball Coach/Head Men’s Tennis Coach
North Davidson High School

