Game Report on North Davidson-Central Davidson Boys Basketball:Dalton with 33 pts., and Moore with 22 lead ND Knights over CD
North Davidson 87, Central Davidson 63
Central Davidson 15 15 17 16 63 North Davidson 18 21 26 22 87
Central Davidson 6-4 (4-3) Central Carolina 2A Conference
North Davidson 10-0 (7-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference
Central Davidson Scoring:
Dylan Tysinger-14
Cory Casilac-11
Luke Staten-10
Smith-7
King-6
A. Tysinger-6
Breedlove-5
White-2
Carrick-2
North Davidson Scoring:
Jamarien Dalton-33
Travarius Moore-22
Ja’Mir McNeair-12
Everhart-8
Bryant-4
Naylor-4
Jones-2
Odum-2
