Game Report on North Davidson-Central Davidson Girls Basketball:Hege works like a Sheriff(21 pts.) for her Davidson County team

Posted by Press Release on February 6, 2021 at 12:37 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

North Davidson 48, Central Davidson 30

ND Q1: 15 Q2: 13 Q3: 5 Q4: 15
CD Q1: 13 Q2:  5 Q3: 3 Q4:  9

ND Scoring
Hege 21
Michael 8
Minton 7
McMillan 7
Brinkley 3
Altiers 2

CD Scoring
Hatfield 10
Little 7
Ward 6
Myers 3
Penniger 3
Trantham 1

Courtesy of Katelyn Frazier North Davidson High School
Physical & Health Education Teacher
Head Varsity Women’s Basketball Coach

