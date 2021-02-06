Game Report on North Davidson-Central Davidson Girls Basketball:Hege works like a Sheriff(21 pts.) for her Davidson County team
North Davidson 48, Central Davidson 30
ND Q1: 15 Q2: 13 Q3: 5 Q4: 15 CD Q1: 13 Q2: 5 Q3: 3 Q4: 9
ND Scoring
Hege 21
Michael 8
Minton 7
McMillan 7
Brinkley 3
Altiers 2
CD Scoring
Hatfield 10
Little 7
Ward 6
Myers 3
Penniger 3
Trantham 1
Courtesy of Katelyn Frazier North Davidson High School
Physical & Health Education Teacher
Head Varsity Women’s Basketball Coach
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.