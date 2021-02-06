Game Report on Ragsdale-Grimsley Girls Basketball:Atwater flows freely, and finds her way to a game-high 13 points, for victorious RHS Tigers
Final Score:Ragsdale 40 (8-2), Grimsley 27 (5-5)
Ragsdale: Christian Atwater 13, Kat Maros 8, Alyssa Bradford 6, Moriah Simmons 6, Victoria Boddie 6, Erin Mackie 2
Grimsley: J Britt 9, D Tisdale 8, A Knapp 5, N Von 3, A Webster 2
Halftime score:Ragsdale 17 Grimsley 13
Courtesy of Coach Cliff Jackson
Varsity Girls Basketball Assistant Coach
