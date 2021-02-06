Game Report on Shining Light Academy/SLA-Fellowship Baptist Boys Basketball:Martin, Johnson, Rhodes, Mebane and Gibbs with big nights for Knights

Shining Light comes from behind to pull out a conference victory. Cayden Martin leads the Knights with 20 points but makes a big defensive play late to help seal the game. Joshua Johnson added 17 points.

JV BOYS TEAM          1  2  3  4  FINAL
FELLOWSHIP BAPTIST   12  18 7 14  51
SHINING LIGHT        10  9 17 16  52

FELLOWSHIP BAPTIST – TRENT H. 22, SAWYER C. 11, OWEN J. 9, LUCAS W. 8, LOGAN H. 1

SHINING LIGHT (11-6/3-1) – CAYDEN MARTIN 20, JOSHUA JOHNSON 17, MICAH MCCORKLE 9, CYNSERE CARVER 6

The Knights battle foul trouble to pull out a conference win also making them conference regular season champs. Leading the way in scoring is Will Rhodes with 22 points. Josh Mebane has a good night and added 18 and Nasir Gibbs chips in 13.

BOYS TEAM            1   2   3   4   FINAL
FELLOWSHIP BAPTIST  12  12  13  14   51
SHINING LIGHT       22  19  18  11   70

FELLOWSHIP BAPTIST – S. PARTON 26, N. HOLLOWAY 20, C. CARRILLO 3, S. WILLIAMS 2

SHINING LIGHT (8-11/3-0) – WILL RHODES 22, JOSH MEBANE 18, NASIR GIBBS 13, T.J. CORBIN 9, CANON ROBERTS 6, ALEX HOGSETT 2

Courtesy of Danny Robinson
Assistant Principal
Athletic Director
Shining Light Academy

