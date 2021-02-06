Game Report on Southwest Guilford-WS Parkland Boys Basketball:SWG Cowboys grab important road win with Butchee, Huggins and Drabik making life miserable for the Mustangs

Southwest Guilford 76, WS Parkland 71HU

The Cowboys hit the road for an important conference game against the Mustangs of Parkland. The Cowboys are still shorthanded and trying to maintain their season.

The Cowboys were able to hold off the Mustangs comeback attempt in the earlier matchup of these two foes. The early than typical tip off seemed to really hamper both teams’ rhythm.

The entire opening quarter was discombobulated with several turnovers and bad missed opportunities on both sides. The disjointed frame closed with the visiting Cowboys holding the slim 13-12 advantage.

The second quarter started with some the teams trading baskets, but a quick spurt by the Cowboys pushed the margin to double digits. Pressure and length allowed the Cowboys to dictate the tempo in their favor, but yet again the scrappy and “never say die” Mustangs would allow the Cowboys to get too far out. A Parkland run to close the half out made the halftime score 36-28.

The Mustangs used that momentum to take advantage of what felt like an apathetic Cowboy squad coming out of the break. Bad decisions. and minimal effort doomed the visitors in the third frame as Parkland tied the game up. The tie didn’t last long as a Cowboy’s three pointer put them back on top as well as stopped the dry spell. The frame was dead even the rest of the way and the Cowboys held a small 58-55 lead.

The visitors played just well enough to put a few possessions in a row that pushed the margin back out to double digits. Once again the Mustangs refused to go down without swinging for the fences as Scott Walker caught fire on his way to a game high 35 points. It was too little too late however, and the shorthanded Cowboys held on for the always tough road win in Winston Salem. Southwest made just enough plays to seal it 76-71.

The Cowboys were led by DeAnthony Butchee with (25, 5 Stls, 3 Asts, 3 Rebs), Amarya Huggins with (14, 5 Asts, Stl, Reb), and Mason Drabik with (12, Ast). The Cowboys improve to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the Piedmont Triad 3A Conference.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Parkland 12 16 27 16 71 Southwest 13 23 22 18 76

Parkland (0-10, 0-6)

Scott Walker 35

Bryce Jackson 8

Ramaj Williams 13

J. Galloway 5

J. Martin 6

C. Williams 4

Southwest (6-4, 3-3)

Amarya Huggins 14, 5 Asts, Stl, Reb

Claude Cormack 8, 3 Stls, 2 Rebs, Blk

DeAnthony Butchee 25, 5 Stls, 3 Asts, 3 Rebs

Noah Goldston 2, 2 Asts, 2 Rebs, Blk

Stevon Harrison 4, 6 Asts, 2 Rebs, 2 Blks

Mason Drabik 12, Ast

Henry Giant 6, 10 Rebs, 3 Asts

Alston Harrison 5, 3 Rebs, Ast