James Madison Outlasts Elon WBB Phoenix, 67-55

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Elon University women’s basketball team fell to James Madison in Harrisonburg on Feb. 6, 67-55.

BOX SCORE

“I’m proud of the way we played defensively the first half,” said head coach Charlotte Smith. “We have to string together two halves defensively to be successful when our shots are not falling. The good thing is that we have tomorrow! So, onward and upward for Elon!”

THE RUNDOWN

-Following a tight first quarter, the Phoenix opened the second with an 10-1 run to take its largest lead of the game with 6:36 left in the half (24-17). The Dukes made a comeback to hold a one-point advantage going into halftime (33-32).

-The third quarter was a lot like the first as neither team was able to lead by more than four points. After the quarter ended with the score tied at 47, JMU outscored Elon 20-8 in the last 10 minutes of play to get the win.

NOTES

-Ariel Colón totaled a team-high 13 points, shooting a season-high 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Other double-digit scorers included Brie Perpignan (10) and Saadia Munford (10).

-Perpignan finished the day tying Colón in rebounds (5) and Munford in assists (3). The guard has now posted at least two assists in nine consecutive games.

-Elon now holds a 7-6 (3-4 CAA) record on the season, while the Dukes stand at 9-6 (5-3 CAA).

UP NEXT

Elon faces JMU in the second and final game of the weekend series tomorrow, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.