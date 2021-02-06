MainstreamRadio host DJ Dre looking for intern to co-host his morning radio show here in the Triad(Morning Rush Radio Show)

DJ Dre has this to say:

***********I have a post for Intern and a outside sales representative…**********

MAINSTREAMRADIO HOST DJ DRE WITH THE MORNING RUSH RADIO SHOW

IS LOOKING FOR A INTERN TO CO HOST MY MORNING SHOW 7AM-11AM

MUST BE WELL SPOKEN AND HAVE A SENSE OF HUMOR, BE DEPENDABLE

PREFEBLY A COLLEGE STUDENT WHO IS INVOLVED WITH BROADCASTING OR JOURNALISM

OUTSIDE SALES , SHOULD HAVE SOME SALES EXPERIENCE ,LOOKING FOR SOMEONE TO SECURE ADS ,INTERVIEWS, COMMERCIALS WE HAVE A AUDIENCE OF 130K DAILY LISTENERS

WRITE OF OWN PAYCHECK EVERY WEEK!!!

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO DJDRE155@GMAIL.COM

MUST LIVE IN TRIAD AREA