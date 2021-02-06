MainstreamRadio host DJ Dre looking for intern to co-host his morning radio show here in the Triad(Morning Rush Radio Show)
DJ Dre has this to say:
***********I have a post for Intern and a outside sales representative…**********
MAINSTREAMRADIO HOST DJ DRE WITH THE MORNING RUSH RADIO SHOW
IS LOOKING FOR A INTERN TO CO HOST MY MORNING SHOW 7AM-11AM
MUST BE WELL SPOKEN AND HAVE A SENSE OF HUMOR, BE DEPENDABLE
PREFEBLY A COLLEGE STUDENT WHO IS INVOLVED WITH BROADCASTING OR JOURNALISM
OUTSIDE SALES , SHOULD HAVE SOME SALES EXPERIENCE ,LOOKING FOR SOMEONE TO SECURE ADS ,INTERVIEWS, COMMERCIALS WE HAVE A AUDIENCE OF 130K DAILY LISTENERS
WRITE OF OWN PAYCHECK EVERY WEEK!!!
SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO DJDRE155@GMAIL.COM
MUST LIVE IN TRIAD AREA
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.