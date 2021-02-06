New Guilford County High School Basketball Polls for this week(2/6/2021)
Boys Top Ten(Public Schools)
1)Northern Guilford(9-0)
2)TIE:Grimsley(6-1)/Eastern Guilford(5-1)
4)Page(7-2)
5)Dudley(5-4)
6)Ragsdale(6-3)
7)Smith(6-3)
8)Northwest Guilford(4-2)
9)Southwest Guilford(6-4)
10)TIE:High Point Andrews(5-5)/Southern Guilford(4-4)
Boys Private School Top Five
1)Greensboro Day School(21-5)
2)Piedmont Classical School(17-8)
3)High Point Christian Academy(14-7)
4)Shining Light Academy(8-11)
5)Wesleyan Christian Academy(6-9)
Girls Top Ten(Public Schools)
1)Dudley(9-0)
2)Northwest Guilford(9-0)
3)Northern Guilford(7-1)
4)Ragsdale(8-2)
5)Southwest Guilford(6-2)
6)High Point Andrews(8-1)
7)Page(5-5)
8)Southeast Guilford(3-3)
9)Grimsley(5-5)
10)Vacant
Private Schools Girls Top Five
1)High Point Christian Academy(18-0)
2)Greensboro Day School(12-5)
3)Shining Light Academy(8-2)
4)Caldwell Academy(6-7)
5)Triad Math and Science Academy(3-2)
