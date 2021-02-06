NWA, WCW and WWF Wrestler “Hacksaw”/”The Natural” Butch Reed has passed away at age 66:Tag-Team partner of Ron Simmons was a wrestling legend!!!(Reed also played for the Kansas Chiefs)

Wrestling legend Butch Reed has passed away at the age of 66.

from WrestlingInc.com/www.wrestlinginc.com

Reed’s official Instagram account announced Friday morning that the former WCW World Tag Team Champion passed away today due to heart complications.

“To everyone who reached out god bless you. Today we lost a great man. Due to heart complications Bruce ‘Butch’ Reed passed away. Butch is in heaven now with the wrestling god’s. I am sure he is already booked for a Heavyweight Championship match. Once again thank you for all the prayers. We will keep this page going in his memory. For funeral arrangements send me a dm for information if you would like to attend. God bless everyone and god bless in heaven ‘Hacksaw Butch Reed’,” they wrote on Reed’s account.

Reed had significant runs with Mid-South Wrestling, WCW/NWA, and WWE, among other promotions. He is most known for his role in the Doom tag team with WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons.

Reed’s Instagram account revealed just earlier this week that he had suffered two massive heart attacks in 2021.

from Wikipedia:

Bruce Franklin Reed (July 11, 1954 – February 5, 2021) was an American professional wrestler and football player, better known by the ring name Butch Reed. He played football for the Kansas City Chiefs, was a star in Mid-South Wrestling and had high-profile tag team matches in the World Wrestling Federation (such as the first Survivor Series main event) and World Championship Wrestling (where he held the championship with Ron Simmons, as Doom).

++++++++++Verified by wrestling historian Rick Chong, Reed was 6’2/262 pounds….+++++++++++