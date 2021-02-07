Elon Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Elon University women’s basketball team suffered its first Colonial Athletic Association weekend sweep of the season on Feb. 7 as it fell to James Madison in its second of two matchups, 67-54.

BOX SCORE

THE RUNDOWN

-In the opening minutes of play, Elon took a 6-3 lead. The Dukes then responded with a 7-0 run to make the score 10-6. By the end of the quarter, JMU held a 20-12 advantage going into the second.

-After growing their lead to 14 at the half (35-19), James Madison maintained its double-digit lead through the third and fourth quarters to get the win.

NOTES

-Evonna McGill and Brie Perpignan led the Phoenix offense with 14 points apiece, combining for 11 field goals on the day. McGill also paced the Phoenix in rebounds (7), while Perpignan tied Saadia Munford in assists (3).

-Ariana Nance posted a game-best three steals to tie her career high. Perpignan followed with two, just one short of her season high, in addition to tying her personal best in blocks (2).

-Elon now stands at 7-7 (3-5 CAA) on the season, while the Dukes improve to 10-6 (6-3 CAA).

UP NEXT

Elon returns home to host Charleston on Feb. 13 and 14. Game time is slated for 1 p.m. each day.