Game Report on Southeast Guilford-Burlington Williams Girls Basketball:SEG's Roberts, Redd, and Davis get to work vs. Williams

Southeast Guilford 57, Burlington 49

Southeast (2,2) (3,3)- 7  15  23  12
B Williams-           20  10   7  12

Southeast- Sydney Roberts 14, Millayna Redd 12, Mykensie Harris 6, Nyree Bell 8, Zoe Davis 11, Gabby McGough 6.

B Williams-K. Shavers 9, J. Shaw 3, C. Wallace 2, T. Smith 14, S. Winter 2, B. Scott 8, T. Hunter-Smith 11.

Courtesy of Southeast Guilford head coach, Rachel Clark

