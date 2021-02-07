Game Report on Southeast Guilford-Burlington Williams Girls Basketball:SEG’s Roberts, Redd, and Davis get to work vs. Williams
Southeast Guilford 57, Burlington 49
Southeast (2,2) (3,3)- 7 15 23 12 B Williams- 20 10 7 12
Southeast- Sydney Roberts 14, Millayna Redd 12, Mykensie Harris 6, Nyree Bell 8, Zoe Davis 11, Gabby McGough 6.
B Williams-K. Shavers 9, J. Shaw 3, C. Wallace 2, T. Smith 14, S. Winter 2, B. Scott 8, T. Hunter-Smith 11.
Courtesy of Southeast Guilford head coach, Rachel Clark
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.