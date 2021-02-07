Greensboro College’ Men’s Swimming Beats Ferrum, Women Fall at Ferrum

from Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director:

Greensboro College’s Spencer George won three events and Ethan Wilson claimed victory in two as the Pride men collected a 54-20 victory over Ferrum College in a Saturday afternoon Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) meet. The women fell to Ferrum, 128-10.

George won his first event of the afternoon in the men’s 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23 seconds, the fifth-best mark in school history. George shaved off .3 seconds off his previous time in the matchup with Ferrum and William Peace University last week. In the men’s 100-yard freestlyle, George posted a time of 53.82 seconds. After posting the second-fastest time in school history last week, George had a sizable lead over the rest of his competition in the event, beating second-place Ferrum swimmer Dominick Philpot by 6.73 seconds. George also cut time from his previous effort in the men’s 100-yard individual medley, winning the event with a time of 2:13.43. The finish was 1.05 seconds faster than last week’s effort and stands third all-time.

Wilson dueled with George in the men’s 50-yard freestyle, posting a time of 24.57 seconds. Wilson claimed victory in the men’s 100-yard butterfly, posting a time of 59.76 seconds, which stands eighth all-time in school history. Wilson also claimed victory in the men’s 100-yard backstroke, earning the win with a time of 1:02.74. That mark is good for ninth in school history.

Tess Perdue led the Pride women with a second-place finish in the women’s 200-yard freestyle event, posting a time of 2:49.49. Her fastest split in the event came at the end when she paced her last 50 yards at 39.57 seconds, the only split in the event where she broke the 40-second barrier. Perdue cut 11.11 seconds off her previous time from last weekend’s meet with the Panthers. Perdue also claimed second place in the women’s 100-yard freestyle, posting a time of 1:19.90, a reduction of .75 seconds from last week’s effort.

The Pride returns to the pool tomorrow, traveling to William Peace for a 2:30 p.m. non-conference meet.