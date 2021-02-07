Guilford County Connections in Super Bowl LV:Tim Ward(High Point Central High School) and T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford High School)

Looking at maybe two Guilford County Connections in this year’s Super Bowl in Tampa…

Tim Ward from High Point Central High School….Kansas City Chiefs

Ward was on the COVID-19 list, but he is now active for Kansas City…

DEFENSIVE END #90

Experience: 1 year

Height: 6-6

Age: 23

Weight: 255 lbs

College: Old Dominion

Originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Kansas City in 2019.

T.J. Logan, from Northern Guilford High School, currently on the injured list for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…..

Born: September 3, 1994 (age 26 years), Greensboro, NC

Height: 5’10

Current team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (#22 / Running back)

Education: Northern Guilford High School

Parents: Sheila Logan, Tyrone Logan

Dates joined: September 2, 2019 (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), 2017 (Arizona Cardinals), 2013 (North Carolina Tar Heels football)

You are in the Super Bowl, but you can't play because you are injured(season-ending knee injury in August)….How crazy is that?????

T.J. Logan also spent some time on the Tampa Bay COVID-19 list, back in November.