Guilford County Connections in Super Bowl LV:Tim Ward(High Point Central High School) and T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford High School)
Looking at maybe two Guilford County Connections in this year’s Super Bowl in Tampa…
**********Tim Ward on GreensboroSports.com:**********
Tim Ward from High Point Central High School….Kansas City Chiefs
Ward was on the COVID-19 list, but he is now active for Kansas City…
DEFENSIVE END #90
Experience: 1 year
Height: 6-6
Age: 23
Weight: 255 lbs
College: Old Dominion
++++++++++Originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Kansas City in 2019.++++++++++
************************************************************************************************************************************
T.J. Logan, from Northern Guilford High School, currently on the injured list for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…..
Born: September 3, 1994 (age 26 years), Greensboro, NC
Height: 5’10
Current team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (#22 / Running back)
Education: Northern Guilford High School
Parents: Sheila Logan, Tyrone Logan
Dates joined: September 2, 2019 (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), 2017 (Arizona Cardinals), 2013 (North Carolina Tar Heels football)
++++++You are in the Super Bowl, but you can’t play because you are injured(season-ending knee injuruy in August)….How crazy is that?????+++++
*****T.J. Logan also spent some time on the Tampa Bay COVID-19 list, back in November.*****
