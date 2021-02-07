HSOT NC All-State Volleyball Team 2021

Posted by Press Release on February 7, 2021 at 12:04 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Caldwell Academy had 2 student/athletes make Honorable Mention on the HighSchoolOT NC ALL STATE VOLLEYBALL TEAM.

Lindsey MacDiarmid – SR ( will play college volleyball at Berry College, Rome GA )
Gabby Black– SR will be attending UNC-CH

from Bob Black
Supporter of Caldwell Athletics

