HSOT NC All-State Volleyball Team 2021
Caldwell Academy had 2 student/athletes make Honorable Mention on the HighSchoolOT NC ALL STATE VOLLEYBALL TEAM.
Lindsey MacDiarmid – SR ( will play college volleyball at Berry College, Rome GA )
Gabby Black– SR will be attending UNC-CH
from Bob Black
Supporter of Caldwell Athletics
