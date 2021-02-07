Kiara Johnson Scores 17 Off the Bench as Greensboro College Pride Women Fall to N.C. Wesleyan, 91-53

from Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director:

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Kiara Johnson scored a game-high 17 points off the bench as the Pride dropped a Sunday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) contest to North Carolina Wesleyan College, 91-53.

N.C. Wesleyan opened the first 2:23 of the contest on an 8-0 run and grew their lead as large as 19 points in the first quarter. Johnson’s three-pointer for the Pride with 24 seconds remaining in the period capped the Battling Bishops lead, 25-9.

A five-point stretch from Johnson leading up to the 6:26 mark of the second quarter helped the Pride chop N.C. Wesleyan’s lead down to 11 points. The Battling Bishops countered with a 10-0 run ending at the 2:40 mark of the period to extend their lead to 21 points. Their lead grew as large as 29 to end the half.

N.C. Wesleyan’s lead extended as large as 42 points with 2:02 remaining in the third quarter as the Battling Bishops bolstered their lead with a 19-0 run in the period. N.C. Wesleyan’s largest lead settled at 45 points in the fourth quarter as the Battling Bishops earned the win.

The Pride shot 28.8 percent from the field compared to 43.1 percent from N.C. Wesleyan. The Pride shot 11-for-18 (61.1 percent) from the foul line while N.C. Wesleyan shot 26-for-36 (72.2 percent).

Johnson’s 17 points came on five-for-ten shooting in 22 minutes off the bench. Egypt Alexander added six points off the bench while Iness Knox and Karli Mason also added six points each.

Kayla Johnson led N.C. Wesleyan with 15 points on five-for-ten shooting. Kayrisma Harrison and Johnay Goddard added 11 points each.

The Pride (1-5) now turn their attention to their USA South home-and-home series with William Peace University, beginning Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Raleigh.