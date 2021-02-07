Pierce Posts 22 Points as the Greensboro College Pride Men Fall to Pfeiffer, 93-83:Greyson Collins(Caldwell Academy) with 18 points to help GC Pride efforts

from Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director:

GREENSBORO, N.C.—-Pfeiffer University’s Diez Mungro scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Greensboro College dropped a Sunday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) contest to Pfeiffer, 93-83.

The Pride (4-10, 1-5 USA South) jumped to an 11-5 lead 4:03 into the contest on the second of back-to-back three-point field goals from Keyshawn Dorsey. Greensboro extended their lead to seven points at the 12:16 mark of the first half on a Greyson Collins (Greensboro, N.C./Caldwell Academy) field goal off a Matthew Brown pass. Pfeiffer (2-0, 2-0 USA South) began to chip away at the lead over the next several minutes, but the Pride held on to a one-possession advantage through the 6:38 mark as Dorsey took a Collins feed and converted the field goal. The Falcons responded with an 8-0 run that lasted until the 4:12 mark, gaining a six-point advantage. Pfeiffer’s lead grew as large as 11 points to close the half.

The Pride erased that lead in the first 1:51 of the second half thanks to an 11-0 run sparked by a Dorsey putback layup and nine consecutive points from Brown. Both sides boasted a one-possession lead over various parts of the next four minutes until Mungro made a layup in transition at the 14:04 mark to claim a four-point lead for Pfeiffer. Bradley Pierce put the Pride back ahead, 59-57 with a three-pointer off of a turnover at the 13:20 mark. The Falcons’ advantage was capped at five points over the next six minutes until a 7-0 run ending at the 5:20 mark give Pfeiffer a double-digit lead, 79-69. The Pride cut the lead down to six points with 1:35 left, but Pfeiffer capped the Greensboro advance on the way to the win.

The Pride shot 51.7 percent from the field, including 55.9-percent second-half shooting. Pfeiffer shot 44.6 percent after shooting 50 percent in the first half. The Falcons shot 29-for-41 from the foul line (70.7 percent) compared to the Pride’s 10-for-20 (50 percent). Greensboro shot 13-for-25 from three-point range while Pfeiffer shot six-for-18 from the perimeter.

Pfeiffer out-rebounded the Pride, 48-25, boasting a 21-7 advantage on the offensive glass. The advantage helped Pfeiffer produce 23 second-chance points compared to the Pride’s six. The Pride held the edge in points-off-turnovers, 21-16, while Pfeiffer’s bench held a 45-10 edge over the Pride.

Pierce finished the contest with 22 points on six-for-seven shooting while adding four assists. Collins posted an 18-point effort on seven-for-14 shooting while adding three assists and three steals. Brown added 16 points and seven rebounds. Dorsey finished with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three blocks.

Mungro’s 27 points came on nine-for-14 shooting while shooting nine-for-12 from the foul line. Jamaal David added 15 points.

The Pride now turn their attention to their USA South home-and-home series with Methodist University, beginning Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Hanes Gym.