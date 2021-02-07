Shakeel Moore(Piedmont Classical School) goes for career-high 19 points, as N.C. State men win over Boston College, 81-65:Cam Hayes(Greensboro Day School), with 7 pts./5 rebounds/4 assists for Pack

**********Shakeel Moore(Piedmont Classical School) goes for career-high 19 points/6 rebounds, as N.C. State men win over Boston College, 81-65:Cam Hayes(Greensboro Day School), with 7 pts./5 rebounds/4 assists for Pack**********

from www.gopack.com:

NC State takes down Boston College 81-65

Shakeel Moore led the Pack with a career-high 19 points

RALEIGH, N.C.– The NC State men’s basketball team defeated Boston College, 81-65, Saturday inside the Conte Forum.

With the win, NC State improves to 8-7, 4-6 in the ACC, while Boston College falls to 3-11, 1-7 in the ACC.

After spotting Boston College the first five points of the game, the Pack responded with a 37-3 run over 13 minutes and never looked back in dispatching the undermanned Eagles.

NC State’s largest lead in the opening half was 29 points, but an 11-2 run from Boston College cut the Pack’s lead to 20, 44-24, at the break.

In the second half, NC State scored the first seven points of the half and was never threatened as the lead ballooned to as many as 32 point in the final half.

Freshman guard Shakeel Moore led the Pack with a career high 19 points and six rebounds off the bench. The Greensboro native was 8-of-12 from the floor and 3-of-4 from behind the arc.

Both redshirt senior forward D.J. Funderburk and sophomore forward Manny Bates recorded 14 points and seven rebounds while junior forward Jericole Hellems also made it into double digits with 11 points.

Sophomore guard Jay Heath recorded 20 points and 2 rebounds while senior forward Steffon Mitchell contributed 14 points and 7 rebounds for the Eagles.

NC State shot 51.6 percent for the game, its first time shooting over 50 percent since a Dec. 30 win over this same Boston College team.

The Pack outrebounded Boston College by 13 and also had 11 steals.

NC State returns home to host Syracuse Tuesday night at PNC Arena. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.