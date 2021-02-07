Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 2/8-2/12/2021:Basketball on Monday, Tuesday and Friday

Posted by Press Release on February 7, 2021 at 11:54 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

02/08/21 Monday Basketball V Men’s H 6:00 PM Southern Guilford High School SE Gymnasium
02/08/21 Monday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Asheboro High School
02/08/21 Monday Lacrosse V Women’s A 6:00 PM Northern Guilford High School

02/09/21 Tuesday Basketball JV Men’s H 4:30 PM Eastern Guilford High School
02/09/21 Tuesday Basketball V Men’s H 6:00 PM Eastern Guilford High School SE Gymnasium
02/09/21 Tuesday Lacrosse V Men’s H 6:00 PM Walter M. Williams High School SEHS Stadium

02/10/21 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s A 6:00 PM Walter M. Williams High School

02/12/21 Friday Basketball JV Men’s A 5:00 PM Southern Guilford High School
02/12/21 Friday Basketball V Men’s A 6:30 PM Southern Guilford High School

