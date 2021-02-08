2020-2021 All-Area/Region Volleyball Team with MacDiarmid and Black from Caldwell Academy, plus Hammond from Northwest Guilford HS and Riggs, from Southwest Guilford HS
2020-2021 ALL AREA/REGION VOLLEYBALL TEAM
(This list coming in by way of www.wralsportsfan.com/HS OT.)
Cassidy Tanton, McMichael ( SR ) OH/DS 354 kills,, 65.3 kills %,, 53 aces
27 blocks,, 238 digs All -American . Will play at Auburn .
Gracie Ballard, Trinity ( JR ) OH 258 kills,, 55.0kill %,, 46 aces,,102 digs
Lindsey MacDiarmid, Caldwell Academy ( SR ) OH 218 kills,, 61.6kill%
48 aces 13 blocks,, 76 digs. NCISAA 2A State Champs
NCISAA 2A All State .Will play at Berry College.
Kadynce Boothe, E Forsyth ( JR ) OH 198 kills,, 45.2kill% 24 aces, 16 blocks
110 digs. Will play at Tennessee.
Carson Elliott, Wheatmore ( SR ) OH 163 kills,, 43.5kill% 14 aces, 176 digs
Memeber of the 1,000/1,000 club ( 1,000 career kills, 1,000
\ career digs )
Gabby Black, Caldwell Academy ( SR ) OH 268 kills,, 53.0%kill,, 45 aces,,
111 digs. PTAC Player of the Year, NCISAA 2A State Champs &
All State NCISAA 2 A.. Will attend UNC-Chapel Hill
Maddy Drye,, Alamance Acers ( SR ) OH 146 kills, 54.7%kill State Champs
NC Home Educators Athletic Conference. Will play at
Appalachian State.
Payton Shiflet,, Southwestern Randolph ( JR ) OH 197 kills,, 46.0kill%
18 aces,, 112digs
Grace Hammond,, Northwest Guilford,, ( SR ) S/OH 188 kills,, 46.8kill%
41 aces,, 24 blocks, 117 digs,, 229 assists. Will play at
Rhode Island.
Kaci Balser,, Reagan ( SR ) L 33 aces.. 256 digs,, 44 assists
Murphy Riggs,, SW Guilford ( SR ) L 62 kills,, 42.2kill% 27 aces,, 78 digs
Will play at the Air Force Academy
JJ Johnson,, Bishop McGuinness ( SR ) OH/DS 236 kills,, 45.3kill%,, 38 aces
13 blocks,, 180digs
