Elon Football Ranked No. 21 in the Preseason HERO Sports FCS Top 25 Poll

ELON, N.C – The Elon University football team checked in at No. 21 in the Preseason HERO Sports FCS Top 25 poll as announced on Monday, Feb. 8.

The Phoenix was one of six CAA Football teams that were ranked in the poll and one of seven recognized. Defending CAA champion James Madison was ranked No. 4, followed by No. 5 Villanova, No. 12 Albany, No. 13 Delaware, No. 17 New Hampshire and Elon at No. 21. William & Mary was among others receiving votes as CAA Football had the most teams out of any conference recognized in the poll.

Elon returns seven starters on offense and eight on defense for second-year head coach Tony Trisciani. The Phoenix kicks off its 2021 Spring season on Feb. 20, hosting in-state foe Davidson at Rhodes Stadium at 1:30 p.m.