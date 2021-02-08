Former “Hard-Core” Professional Wrestler Terry Funk is in bad shape
from WrestlingInc.com:
AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to ask fans to pray for WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk.
Rhodes revealed that he talked to the 76-year-old today/Sunday and that he is in a lot of pain.
He tweeted, “Just got off the phone with Terry Funk. He is in a lot of pain and could use some prayers. One of the greatest #TrueLegends to ever be in the ting. Appreciate y’all”
Last Thursday, Funk sent out a video on Twitter asking fans to please stop sending fan mail to his home.
Just like Ringo Starr in 2008, Mr. Funk has a message for his fans after 50+ years of doing this.
— Terry Funk (@TheDirtyFunker) February 3, 2021
