Former “Hard-Core” Professional Wrestler Terry Funk is in bad shape

AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to ask fans to pray for WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk.

Rhodes revealed that he talked to the 76-year-old today/Sunday and that he is in a lot of pain.

He tweeted, “Just got off the phone with Terry Funk. He is in a lot of pain and could use some prayers. One of the greatest #TrueLegends to ever be in the ting. Appreciate y’all”

Last Thursday, Funk sent out a video on Twitter asking fans to please stop sending fan mail to his home.

Just like Ringo Starr in 2008, Mr. Funk has a message for his fans after 50+ years of doing this.

???????? pic.twitter.com/ZqxGXEnN5D — Terry Funk (@TheDirtyFunker) February 3, 2021

