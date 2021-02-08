High School Football Practice starts today:Grimsley and Dudley will be big local favorites

The official/unofficial practices began today, with some teams starting practices as early as 7am this morning…

Going to be a strange phase of high school football, because we now have high school football and high school basketball going on at the same time…

The high school football season is set to end/wrap up on May 8, so by the time all is said and done, high school football and high school baseball will be going on at the same time…

It is going be a busy high school sports season, all over the state of North Carolina….

Will they be able to pull all of this off???

That fact remains to be seen, but I can tell you this, basketball season is just getting started good, and now you have kids who need to be practicing football and playing basketball on the same days/nights…

There will come a time, when some the kids will have to draw a line in the sand/dirt/mud, and make that BIG decision of which team they really want to be on….

We know before the first official’s whistle blows, that Grimsley and Dudley will be loaded….Grimsley is set at QB, RB, TE, WR, OL, DL, LB and at DB…Not sure about the Whirlies’ kicking game, but otherwise, it will be very hard/tough for any current Metro 4-A teams to beat the Grimsley Whirlies…

Dudley has a plenty of skilled players at WR/KR, QB, OL/DL, LB and other spots…Dudley has been working hard and they are ready…

Northern Guilford should be OK to go, in the Mid-State 3-A…Southeast Guilford and Eastern Guilford should be ready to battle it out in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference…

Names on the early “Watch List” are ones like we were leaning on from Grimsley:Shaw, Albright, Burnette, Barnett, Melton, Curtain, and others…Dudley with Wall, Slade, Richmond, Braswell, Miller II, Davis and others….Northern Guilford with Lenard, Elliot, and others…Southeast Guilford with Fairley, Eastern Guilford with Smith, and there will be other kids popping up into the spotlight too…

I have been either playing or covering/writing/broadcasting football around here for right at 50 years, and I have never seen a season, that looks like this one does on the surface, going into the football year…And I am talking about all of 2021…The Spring and Fall seasons…

You play a quick Spring season, and then you end up turning around and you are playing a full Fall season, with all of the new conference alignments…

There’s going to be some crazy twists and turns, before it is all said and done….

Who are some of the other top players we should be looking for???

Send them to us, and we will get them printed….This season and the games will be moving quick….

(Northwest Guilford has the Simmons kid at LB, and he has been getting good preseason marks…Plus NWG with Salmon at QB and the young Ballou kid backing him up, plus NWG with Cassety back at RB, and Cloud coming in, as a young wide receiver)….

Page has Coach Doug Robertson as their new head coach, so Page should be in good shape overall, going into the Spring season…New coaches at SEG(Earl Bates) and also at NEG, Smith, and HP Central….Can they get it all installed by the time the first game night of Friday February 26 rolls around???? Let’s sure hope so….Keith McDuffie, is an excellent athlete for HP Central…Can play QB or WR….Southern Guilford has a now-experienced offensive line that has been together now for three years, and with the Feree brothers, that SG line is big….

We can carry on with this football talk all day long, but we need to change directions, and see what’s next on the agenda for today…

Who did we leave out??? I am curious to see what other names need to be popping up in here….If you have them, send them our way, and we will try and follow this Pigskin, as it heads into the Spring….