Jaden Ellis(Page HS) has committed to attend and will play college basketball at West Point/Army

Posted by Andy Durham on February 8, 2021 at 12:40 pm under College, High School, Photos

Coming in today, by way of twitter:
Jaden Ellis, from Page High School, has committed and will play college basketball at West Point/Army….We congratulate him on his decision, and wish him the best of luck, moving forward to West Point….

