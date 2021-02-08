Jaden Ellis(Page HS) has committed to attend and will play college basketball at West Point/Army
Coming in today, by way of twitter:
Jaden Ellis, from Page High School, has committed and will play college basketball at West Point/Army….We congratulate him on his decision, and wish him the best of luck, moving forward to West Point….
After months of consideration i am proud to say that i have committed to Army West Point!! @ArmyCoachAllen @coachdbelfield @ArmyWP_MBB pic.twitter.com/Q6gQsHjFJs
— Jaden Ellis (@JayEllis02) February 8, 2021
