Thoughts on “Top Ten Morning Radio Shows” from the past
Here is how we had it all lined up last Friday, on our Morning Run Show….
Our Top Ten Radio Shows from the past…
(They were “The Bomb” back in the day.)
1)The Dusty Dunn Show-1470 and 1400 AM….with sidekick, Buddy Bray
2)The Bob Poole Show-1470 AM…with sidekick, Willy
3)Dan Quinn Show-1470 AM…with sidekick, The Traffic Squirrel
4)Tom Miller Show-1400 AM
5)Matt and TJ Show-1320 AM
6)Bill Flynn Show-WMAG/MAGIC Radio 99.5 FM…with sidekicks, LeAnne Petty, Johnny Phelps and Larry Dunlap
7)Wes and Willie Show-99.1 FM WRQK
8)Aunt Eloise Good Morning Show with Big Paul Franklin, Billy Buck, and Dale Mitchell on WTQR/104.1 FM
9)Max and Pam McGann on B100 FM
10)Brad Krantz on ROCK 92….with sidekick/newsmen Ralph Shaw and Chris Demn
(And there you have it, your Morning Radio Show Top Ten from the past.)
PLUS….
Syndicated shows….
Tom Joyner on 97.1 FM
John Boy and Billy on ROCK 92
Bob and Sherri Show on 98.7 FM
Bob and Tom on 94.5 FM
Outside the Box Shows…
Dave Compton on WPET 950 AM
Joseph Level on WEAL 1510 AM
Glenn Scott Show on WSJS AM
***********Comments from our Facebook page on The Top Ten Radio Shows from the past…..**********
Doug Cockman
Where is Jack Armstrong and the Gorilla…That was good radio….
Bruce Mitchell
Britt Whitmire didn’t make the cut.
Doug Cockman
Whitmire’s Dan Rather impression is classic….
Bruce Mitchell
Doug Cockman Senator Strom
Ryan Daniel Perdue
Nicely done! Wes and Willy Was the first morning show I remember as a child….
Andy Durham
Britt Whitmire couldn’t keep up with the likes of Dr. Tom/Truckin’ Tom Miller…When it was “Miller Time”, nobody could keep up with Tom…..
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.