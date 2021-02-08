Thoughts on “Top Ten Morning Radio Shows” from the past

Here is how we had it all lined up last Friday, on our Morning Run Show….

Our Top Ten Radio Shows from the past…

(They were “The Bomb” back in the day.)

1)The Dusty Dunn Show-1470 and 1400 AM….with sidekick, Buddy Bray

2)The Bob Poole Show-1470 AM…with sidekick, Willy

3)Dan Quinn Show-1470 AM…with sidekick, The Traffic Squirrel

4)Tom Miller Show-1400 AM

5)Matt and TJ Show-1320 AM

6)Bill Flynn Show-WMAG/MAGIC Radio 99.5 FM…with sidekicks, LeAnne Petty, Johnny Phelps and Larry Dunlap

7)Wes and Willie Show-99.1 FM WRQK

8)Aunt Eloise Good Morning Show with Big Paul Franklin, Billy Buck, and Dale Mitchell on WTQR/104.1 FM

9)Max and Pam McGann on B100 FM

10)Brad Krantz on ROCK 92….with sidekick/newsmen Ralph Shaw and Chris Demn

(And there you have it, your Morning Radio Show Top Ten from the past.)

PLUS….

Syndicated shows….

Tom Joyner on 97.1 FM

John Boy and Billy on ROCK 92

Bob and Sherri Show on 98.7 FM

Bob and Tom on 94.5 FM

Outside the Box Shows…

Dave Compton on WPET 950 AM

Joseph Level on WEAL 1510 AM

Glenn Scott Show on WSJS AM

***********Comments from our Facebook page on The Top Ten Radio Shows from the past…..**********

Doug Cockman

Where is Jack Armstrong and the Gorilla…That was good radio….

Bruce Mitchell

Britt Whitmire didn’t make the cut.

Doug Cockman

Whitmire’s Dan Rather impression is classic….

Bruce Mitchell

Doug Cockman Senator Strom

Ryan Daniel Perdue

Nicely done! Wes and Willy Was the first morning show I remember as a child….

Andy Durham

Britt Whitmire couldn’t keep up with the likes of Dr. Tom/Truckin’ Tom Miller…When it was “Miller Time”, nobody could keep up with Tom…..