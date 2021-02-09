Child involved in car crash remains in critical condition:Crash involving Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid(son of head coach Andy Reid)

Child injured in car crash involving Britt Reid remains in critical condition

The five-year-old child severely injured in a car crash involving Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of Andy Reid, remains in critical condition.

According to the Kansas City Star, the child suffered swelling and bleeding in the brain and hasn’t woken up since the accident.

Police are investigating Reid for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to ESPN’s Adam Teicher.

An officer’s statement said Britt had bloodshot eyes and a “moderate odor of alcoholic beverages” at the time of the crash. Britt admitted to driving the vehicle that hit two cars and reportedly said he had two or three drinks and prescription Adderall in his system.