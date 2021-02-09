Game Report on Bishop McGuinness Boys BasketballMcAlhany, Allred and Williams lead Bishop/Isaac, Gray, Stewart and Jones are there for East in the Victory
East Forsyth 66, Bishop McGuinness 65
The Bishop McGuinness Villains played host to the East Forsyth Eagles Monday night and took a hard loss. The Villains overcame a tough first half to rally back from a significant deficit. Bishop was led by junior Dawson McAlhany who poured in 24 points. Senior forward Noah Allred added 22 points and 9 boards. The Villains travel to conference opponent North Stokes on Tuesday night.
Bishop: 15 18 17 15 - 65 East: 18 24 12 12 - 66
Bishop
Dawson McAlhany 24
Noah Allred 22
Seth Williams 10
Nate Fuller 5
Jaden Pluciniczak 2
Jeremiah Manley 2
East
Xavier Issac 24
Will Gray 14
Braxton Stewart 11
Matthew Jones 10
Jordan Simmons 4
Seth Pitts 3
Bishop: 6-3 (5-2)
East: 6-4
Courtesy of Michael Herschel IV
