Game Report on Bishop McGuinness Boys BasketballMcAlhany, Allred and Williams lead Bishop/Isaac, Gray, Stewart and Jones are there for East in the Victory

East Forsyth 66, Bishop McGuinness 65

The Bishop McGuinness Villains played host to the East Forsyth Eagles Monday night and took a hard loss. The Villains overcame a tough first half to rally back from a significant deficit. Bishop was led by junior Dawson McAlhany who poured in 24 points. Senior forward Noah Allred added 22 points and 9 boards. The Villains travel to conference opponent North Stokes on Tuesday night.

Bishop: 15 18 17 15 - 65 East: 18 24 12 12 - 66

Bishop

Dawson McAlhany 24

Noah Allred 22

Seth Williams 10

Nate Fuller 5

Jaden Pluciniczak 2

Jeremiah Manley 2

East

Xavier Issac 24

Will Gray 14

Braxton Stewart 11

Matthew Jones 10

Jordan Simmons 4

Seth Pitts 3

Bishop: 6-3 (5-2)

East: 6-4

Courtesy of Michael Herschel IV

