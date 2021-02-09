Game Report on East Forsyth-Bishop McGuinness Girls Basketball

East Forsyth High School 63
Bishop McGuiness 41

East Forsyth High School; 16; 13; 15; 19;—;63
Bishop McGuiness;          3; 17;  9; 12;—;41

East Forsyth High School (9-1): Hoover 17, Walker 1, Axtell 8, Hairston 2, Monay 11, N’diaye 2, Simes 5, Rooks 6, Long 11
Bishop McGuiness (5-3): Moya 4, Elder 3, Chappell 2, Kreuter 11, Varner 1, Deal 3, Harriman 4, Ross 2, Petrangeli 11

