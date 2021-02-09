Game Report on East Forsyth-Davie County Girls Basketball:EF Eagles are now (10-1) and building up stem as playoffs approach

East Forsyth High School 70
Davie County High School 50

East Forsyth High School; 22; 17; 21; 10;—;70
Davie County High School;  8; 14;  7; 21;—;50

East Forsyth High School (10-1): Hoover 5, Walker 8, Axtell 7, Hairston 5, Monay 8, N’diaye 8, Rooks 11, Summers 2, Long 16
Davie County High School (3-7): Dirks 3, Tatum 4, S. Johnson 14, E. Johnson 15, Rankin 2, Caldwell 4, Gentry 8

