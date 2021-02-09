Game Report on Northern Guilford-Person Boys Basketball:Hodge running like a Dodge, with 27 points for NG/Whitley adds 13 pts. and Elliot 10 for Nighthawks victory
Northern Guilford 68, Person 58
Northern Guilford: 26,14,11,17= 68 Person: 14,18,13,13= 58
Northern
N Hodge: 27
N Whitley: 13
M Elliot: 10
B Vail: 7
J Helms:6
V Bolyard: 3
S Emerick: 2
Person
T Bailey: 23
J Crawley: 11
J Bumphus: 9
T Outlaw: 7
A Terrell: 4
Z Norwood: 2
R Clayton:
Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with Northern Guilford girls basketball
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.