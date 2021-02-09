Game Report on Northern Guilford-Person Boys Basketball:Hodge running like a Dodge, with 27 points for NG/Whitley adds 13 pts. and Elliot 10 for Nighthawks victory

Northern Guilford 68, Person 58

Northern Guilford: 26,14,11,17= 68
Person:            14,18,13,13= 58

Northern
N Hodge: 27
N Whitley: 13
M Elliot: 10
B Vail: 7
J Helms:6
V Bolyard: 3
S Emerick: 2

Person
T Bailey: 23
J Crawley: 11
J Bumphus: 9
T Outlaw: 7
A Terrell: 4
Z Norwood: 2
R Clayton:

Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with Northern Guilford girls basketball

