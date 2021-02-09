Game Report on Southern Guilford-Asheboro Boys Basketball:Ferere, German and Love, get Storm going in win over Asheboro
Southern Guilford-57, Asheboro-54
Box score:
SG– Jamais Ferere-17 puts
Zymir German-15pts
Jucqarie Love-11pts
Daeshaun Ross- 6pts
Asheboro-
Noah W.- 12pts
Khyland H-L- 12pts
John M.-10pts
Tramir M.-8pts
Courtesy of Michael A. Cheston
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.