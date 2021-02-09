Game Report on Southern Guilford-Asheboro Boys Basketball:Ferere, German and Love, get Storm going in win over Asheboro

Southern Guilford-57, Asheboro-54

Box score:

SG– Jamais Ferere-17 puts
Zymir German-15pts
Jucqarie Love-11pts
Daeshaun Ross- 6pts

Asheboro-
Noah W.- 12pts
Khyland H-L- 12pts
John M.-10pts
Tramir M.-8pts

Courtesy of Michael A. Cheston

