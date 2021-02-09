High School Basketball Tonight Scoreboard Finals for (2/9/2021):Page boys over NWG in OT/NWG girls and NG boys now (10-0)
Finals for tonight/Tuesday 2/9/2021:(More scores on the way.)
Page boys 64, Northwest Guilford 60…Overtime
Page(8-2)/NWG(4-3)
Northwest Guilford girls 55, Page 21
NWG(10-0)/Page(5-6)
NWG girls with 13 threes in the ballgame…
Northern Guilford boys 68, Person County 58
NG(10-0)
Northern Guilford girls 61, Person 49
NG(8-1)/Person(7-3)
Southern Guilford boys 57, Asheboro 54
SG(5-4)/ASHE(5-4)
Asheboro over Southern Guilford by Forfeit, 2-0….
SG(0-9)/ASHE(9-0)
Eastern Guilford boys 77, Southeast Guilford 63
EG(6-1)/SEG(2-4)
Smith boys 67, Southwest Guilford 60
Smith(8-3)/SWG(6-5)
Grimsley boys 75, High Point Central 23
Grimsley(7-1)/HPC(1-9)
Mount Tabor boys 56, Dudley 40
MT(9-2)/Dudley(5-5)
WS Parkland girls 84, Western Guilford 57
WG(2-6)/WSP(4-6)
High Point Andrews boys 41, Randleman 35
HPA(6-5)/RAND(9-2)
High Point Andrews girls 55, Randleman 47
HPA(9-1)/RAND(8-3)
Greensboro Day School boys 69, Westchester Country Day 50
GDS(21-5)/WCD(4-10)
Greensboro Day School girls 55, Westchester Country Day 12
GDS(13-5)/WCD(1-10)
East Forsyth girls 70, Davie County 50
Vandalia Christian School boys 63, Cramerton Christian 43
VCS(6-8)/Cramerton Christian(8-15)
Caldwell Academy girls 41, Calvary Day School 26
CA(8-8)/CDS(2-11)
Triad Math & Science Academy girls 67, Piedmont Classical School 14
TMSA(5-3)
