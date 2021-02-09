Piedmont 2-A Athletic Conference All-Conference Teams for Fall Season of 2020-2021:Volleyball, Men’s and Women’s Cross Country and Men’s and Women’s Swimming

Courtesy of Marty Stanley, from the Piedmont 2-A Athletic Conference

Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference

2020 Volleyball

All-Conference Team and Final Standings

All-Conference Team School

Izzie Clem Trinity

Maddie Stevens Trinity

Jill Stern Providence Grove

Malea Ferguson Providence Grove

McKenzie Green Randleman

Aubrey Maness Randleman

Ceci Carter Randleman

Natalie Dodd Wheatmore

Kelly Williams Wheatmore

Bailey Whiteford Wheatmore

Zoie Wyatt Wheatmore

Carson Elliott Wheatmore

Addie Flinchum Eastern Randolph

Lindsay Peele Randleman

Gracie Ballard Trinity

Coach of the Year

Sarah Beth Campbell – Wheatmore

Final Regular Season Standings

Wheatmore 11-0

Randleman 8-3

Trinity 8-4

Providence Grove 6-5

Jordan-Matthews 2-8

Eastern Randolph 1-8

TW Andrews 0-8

Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference

2020 Men’s Cross-Country

All-Conference Team and Final Standings

All-Conference Team School

Robert Train Jordan-Matthews-Runner of the Year

Jacob Allen Providence Grove

Cole Huggins Wheatmore

Jonathan Hill Trinity

Robert Burton Providence Grove

Justin Busk Providence Grove

Jaxon Kimmons Wheatmore

Brody Gardner Eastern Randolph

Kaden Shoptaw Providence Grove

Preston Ward Providence Grove

Logan Hanneman Wheatmore

John Shearin TW Andrews

Evan Meadows Providence Grove

Coach of the Year

Jonathan Ruiz Providence Grove

Final Regular Season Standings Points-Conf. Meet

Providence Grove 26

Wheatmore 41

Jordan-Matthews 72

Randleman 101

Eastern Randolph No Team Score

Trinity No Team Score

TW Andrews No Team Score

Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference

2020 Women’s Cross-Country

All-Conference Team and Final Standings

All-Conference Team School

Lily Butler Providence Grove-Runner of the Year

Jensen Auman Providence Grove

Morgan Cunha Wheatmore

Caroline DuVall Providence Grove

Danae Henderson Wheatmore

Lindsay Hazelwood Wheatmore

Sarah Majors Providence Grove

Caroline Allred Randleman

Rori Frederick-Luther Providence Grove

Hillary Thomas Randleman

Tia Meredith Providence Grove

Katie Fritz Wheatmore

Emma Luther Eastern Randolph

Coach of the Year

Jonathan Ruiz Providence Grove

Final Regular Season Standings Points-Conf. Meet

Providence Grove 22

Wheatmore 39

Jordan-Matthews 76

Eastern Randolph No Team Score

Randleman No Team Score

Trinity No Team Score

TW Andrews No Team Score

Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference

Swimming 2020-21

All-Conference Team and Final Standings

All-Conference Team School

200 Free-Women

Taylor Waugh Providence Grove

Isabel Cribbs Wheatmore

200 Free-Men

Jude Leonard Wheatmore

Jace Leonard Wheatmore

200 I.M. – Women

Jennah Fadely Jordan-Matthews

200 I.M.-Men

Mason Lewis Trinity

50 Free-Women

Katie Fritz Wheatmore

Annie Taylor Providence Grove

50 Free-Men

Spencer Hall Wheatmore

Chase Witcher Wheatmore

100 Fly-Women

Victoria Joyce Wheatmore

100 Fly-Men

Jude Leonard Wheatmore

Thomas Crews Wheatmore

100 Free-Women

Katie Fritz Wheatmore

Emma Fields Providence Grove

100 Free-Men

Spencer Hall Wheatmore

Jeremiah Johnson Wheatmore

400 Free-Women

Victoria Joyce Wheatmore

Cadence Heilig Providence Grove

400 Free-Men

Jeremiah Johnson Wheatmore

100 Back-Women

Ainsley Canipe Jordan-Matthews

Ava Williamson Wheatmore

100 Back-Men

Thomas Crews Wheatmore

Chase Witcher Wheatmore

100 Breast-Women

Jennah Fadely Jordan Matthews

Emma Fields Providence Grove

100 Breast-Men

Mason Lewis Trinity

Jace Leonard Wheatmore

200 Medley Relay-Women

200 Medley Relay-Men

200 Free Relay-Women

Ava Williamson, Haley Hedrick, Isabel Cribbs, Katie Fritz Wheatmore

200 Free Relay-Men

Chase Witcher, Jeremiah Johnson, Thomas Crews, Spencer Hall Wheatmore

400 Free Relay-Women

Ava Williamson, Haley Hedrick, Isabel Cribbs, Katie Fritz Wheatmore

400 Free Relay-Men

Chase Witcher, Jeremiah Johnson, Thomas Crews, Spencer Hall Wheatmore

Men’s-Swimmer of the Year

Chase Witcher – Wheatmore High School

Men’s Coach of the Year

Brandon Thalasinos – Wheatmore High School

Women’s Swimmer of the Year

Katie Fritz – Wheatmore High School

Women’s Coach of the Year

Brandon Thalasinos – Wheatmore High School

Final Standings-Men POINTS

1 Wheatmore High School 79

2 Trinity High School 14

3 Providence Grove 9

Eastern Randolph High School No Team Score

Jordan-Matthews High School No Team Score

Randleman High School No Team Score

TW Andrews High School No Team Score

Final Standings-Women Record

1 Wheatmore High School 71

2 Providence Grove High School 27

3 Jordan-Matthews High School 19

Eastern Randolph High School No Team Score

Randleman High School No Team Score

Trinity High School No Team Score

TW Andrews High School No Team Score