Piedmont 2-A Athletic Conference All-Conference Teams for Fall Season of 2020-2021:Volleyball, Men’s and Women’s Cross Country and Men’s and Women’s Swimming
Courtesy of Marty Stanley, from the Piedmont 2-A Athletic Conference
Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference
2020 Volleyball
All-Conference Team and Final Standings
All-Conference Team School
Izzie Clem Trinity
Maddie Stevens Trinity
Jill Stern Providence Grove
Malea Ferguson Providence Grove
McKenzie Green Randleman
Aubrey Maness Randleman
Ceci Carter Randleman
Natalie Dodd Wheatmore
Kelly Williams Wheatmore
Bailey Whiteford Wheatmore
Zoie Wyatt Wheatmore
Carson Elliott Wheatmore
Addie Flinchum Eastern Randolph
Lindsay Peele Randleman
Gracie Ballard Trinity
Coach of the Year
Sarah Beth Campbell – Wheatmore
Final Regular Season Standings
Wheatmore 11-0
Randleman 8-3
Trinity 8-4
Providence Grove 6-5
Jordan-Matthews 2-8
Eastern Randolph 1-8
TW Andrews 0-8
Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference
2020 Men’s Cross-Country
All-Conference Team and Final Standings
All-Conference Team School
Robert Train Jordan-Matthews-Runner of the Year
Jacob Allen Providence Grove
Cole Huggins Wheatmore
Jonathan Hill Trinity
Robert Burton Providence Grove
Justin Busk Providence Grove
Jaxon Kimmons Wheatmore
Brody Gardner Eastern Randolph
Kaden Shoptaw Providence Grove
Preston Ward Providence Grove
Logan Hanneman Wheatmore
John Shearin TW Andrews
Evan Meadows Providence Grove
Coach of the Year
Jonathan Ruiz Providence Grove
Final Regular Season Standings Points-Conf. Meet
Providence Grove 26
Wheatmore 41
Jordan-Matthews 72
Randleman 101
Eastern Randolph No Team Score
Trinity No Team Score
TW Andrews No Team Score
Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference
2020 Women’s Cross-Country
All-Conference Team and Final Standings
All-Conference Team School
Lily Butler Providence Grove-Runner of the Year
Jensen Auman Providence Grove
Morgan Cunha Wheatmore
Caroline DuVall Providence Grove
Danae Henderson Wheatmore
Lindsay Hazelwood Wheatmore
Sarah Majors Providence Grove
Caroline Allred Randleman
Rori Frederick-Luther Providence Grove
Hillary Thomas Randleman
Tia Meredith Providence Grove
Katie Fritz Wheatmore
Emma Luther Eastern Randolph
Coach of the Year
Jonathan Ruiz Providence Grove
Final Regular Season Standings Points-Conf. Meet
Providence Grove 22
Wheatmore 39
Jordan-Matthews 76
Eastern Randolph No Team Score
Randleman No Team Score
Trinity No Team Score
TW Andrews No Team Score
Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference
Swimming 2020-21
All-Conference Team and Final Standings
All-Conference Team School
200 Free-Women
Taylor Waugh Providence Grove
Isabel Cribbs Wheatmore
200 Free-Men
Jude Leonard Wheatmore
Jace Leonard Wheatmore
200 I.M. – Women
Jennah Fadely Jordan-Matthews
200 I.M.-Men
Mason Lewis Trinity
50 Free-Women
Katie Fritz Wheatmore
Annie Taylor Providence Grove
50 Free-Men
Spencer Hall Wheatmore
Chase Witcher Wheatmore
100 Fly-Women
Victoria Joyce Wheatmore
100 Fly-Men
Jude Leonard Wheatmore
Thomas Crews Wheatmore
100 Free-Women
Katie Fritz Wheatmore
Emma Fields Providence Grove
100 Free-Men
Spencer Hall Wheatmore
Jeremiah Johnson Wheatmore
400 Free-Women
Victoria Joyce Wheatmore
Cadence Heilig Providence Grove
400 Free-Men
Jeremiah Johnson Wheatmore
100 Back-Women
Ainsley Canipe Jordan-Matthews
Ava Williamson Wheatmore
100 Back-Men
Thomas Crews Wheatmore
Chase Witcher Wheatmore
100 Breast-Women
Jennah Fadely Jordan Matthews
Emma Fields Providence Grove
100 Breast-Men
Mason Lewis Trinity
Jace Leonard Wheatmore
200 Medley Relay-Women
200 Medley Relay-Men
200 Free Relay-Women
Ava Williamson, Haley Hedrick, Isabel Cribbs, Katie Fritz Wheatmore
200 Free Relay-Men
Chase Witcher, Jeremiah Johnson, Thomas Crews, Spencer Hall Wheatmore
400 Free Relay-Women
Ava Williamson, Haley Hedrick, Isabel Cribbs, Katie Fritz Wheatmore
400 Free Relay-Men
Chase Witcher, Jeremiah Johnson, Thomas Crews, Spencer Hall Wheatmore
Men’s-Swimmer of the Year
Chase Witcher – Wheatmore High School
Men’s Coach of the Year
Brandon Thalasinos – Wheatmore High School
Women’s Swimmer of the Year
Katie Fritz – Wheatmore High School
Women’s Coach of the Year
Brandon Thalasinos – Wheatmore High School
Final Standings-Men POINTS
1 Wheatmore High School 79
2 Trinity High School 14
3 Providence Grove 9
Eastern Randolph High School No Team Score
Jordan-Matthews High School No Team Score
Randleman High School No Team Score
TW Andrews High School No Team Score
Final Standings-Women Record
1 Wheatmore High School 71
2 Providence Grove High School 27
3 Jordan-Matthews High School 19
Eastern Randolph High School No Team Score
Randleman High School No Team Score
Trinity High School No Team Score
TW Andrews High School No Team Score
