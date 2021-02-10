2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Rosters Announced:Mariah Frazier(Dudley HS) and Breon Pass(Reidsville HS) have been selected

2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Rosters Announced

Top public high school basketball players from North Carolina and South Carolina honored

WILMINGTON, NC— The North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA) and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association (SCACA) have announced the 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball rosters. Although continuing public health concerns associated with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) forced cancellation of the games this year in Wilmington, both associations decided to honor these student-athletes for their outstanding achievements on and off the basketball court.

“Since its inception in 1998, the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games have annually hosted the top senior public high school basketball players from North and South Carolina,” said Shell Dula and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the SCACA and NCCA respectively. “In spite of the event cancellation, our coaches felt it was important to recognize these student-athletes as they graduate and move on to the next season in their lives.”

The 2021 Carolinas Classic rosters are as follows:

North Carolina Boys’ Roster

Head Coach: Brad LeVine – Crest High School

Assistant Coach: Chris Cherry – South Central High School

Team: Terquavion Smith – Farmville Central High School

Lucas Taylor – Heritage High School

Dontrez Styles – Kinston High School

Breon Pass – Reidsville high School

Bobby Pettiford – South Granville High School

Terrance Harcum – Granville Central High School

Eric Vanderheijden – Millbrook High School

D’Marco Dunn – Westover High School

Chris Ford – North Mecklenburg High School

Daylen Berry – Panther Creek High School

North Carolina Girls’ Roster

Head Coach: Barbara Nelson – Myers Park High School

Assistant Coach: Jamie Willoughby – Tarboro High School

Team: Saniya Rivers – Ashley High School

Braylyn Milton – Independence High School

Jessica Timmons – Independence High School

Nia Nelson – Myers Park High School

Teonni Key – Cary High School

Keanna Rembert – Millbrook High School

Reiven Douglas – Millbrook High School

Mariah Frazier – Dudley High School

Shakira Baskerville – West Forsyth High School

TJ Eichelberger – St. Pauls High School

South Carolina Boys’ Roster

Head Coach: Zeke Washington – Blythewood High School

Assistant Coach: Thomas Ryan – Dorman High School

Team: Jalen Breazeale – Dorman High School

Robert McCray – A. C. Flora High School

James Lovorn – T. L. Hanna High School

Marshall Myers – Cheraw High School

Chase McDuffie – Gray Collegiate Academy

DaVeon Thomas – Ridge View High School

Tyler Rice – Ridge View High School

Russell Felton – Aiken High School

Ian Thomson – Southside Christian School

John Butler – Christ Church Episcopal School

South Carolina Girls’ Roster

Head Coach: Sherer Hopkins – Clover High School

Assistant Coach: Monica Williams – Irmo High School

Team: Aylesha Wade – Clover High School

Janiyah Hagood – J. L. Mann High School

Laila Acox – Ridge View High School

Vanessa Blake – Ashley Ridge High School

Mallory Bruce – Travelers Rest High School

Trinity Adams – South Pointe High School

Layken Cox – Sumter High School

Jenlea Nichols – Mullins High School

Trinity Franklin – Greenville High School

Sincere Hicks – Daniel High School

About the North Carolina and South Carolina Coaches’ Associations

The North Carolina Coaches Association, established in 1948, exists to promote and improve athletics in North Carolina public schools and to foster high standards of ethics and sportsmanship. Likewise, the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association, founded in 1946, promotes, protects, and teaches the student-athletes of South Carolina through effective leadership and professional development of coaches. Both organizations have over 6,000 members each. Since 1998, the two associations have collaborated to host the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games. The event features the top senior basketball players from North and South Carolina in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.

About House of Raeford Farms

Sponsor of the Carolinas Classic in 2018 and 2019, House of Raeford Farms, Inc. is one of the nation’s top ten largest chicken processors, providing ready-to-cook and further processed chicken products to the foodservice, retail, and export markets. The company is family-owned and operated and based out of Rose Hill, North Carolina with additional facilities in Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina. House of Raeford Farms FLOCK is the company’s non-profit arm with a mission to help people in the communities in which House of Raeford operates through youth development, hunger relief and other programs.

Courtesy of Dave Witter

House of Raeford Farms