2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Rosters Announced:Mariah Frazier(Dudley HS) and Breon Pass(Reidsville HS) have been selected

Top public high school basketball players from North Carolina and South Carolina honored
WILMINGTON, NC— The North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA) and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association (SCACA) have announced the 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball rosters. Although continuing public health concerns associated with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) forced cancellation of the games this year in Wilmington, both associations decided to honor these student-athletes for their outstanding achievements on and off the basketball court.
“Since its inception in 1998, the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games have annually hosted the top senior public high school basketball players from North and South Carolina,” said Shell Dula and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the SCACA and NCCA respectively. “In spite of the event cancellation, our coaches felt it was important to recognize these student-athletes as they graduate and move on to the next season in their lives.”
The 2021 Carolinas Classic rosters are as follows:
North Carolina Boys’ Roster
Head Coach: Brad LeVine – Crest High School
Assistant Coach: Chris Cherry – South Central High School
Team: Terquavion Smith – Farmville Central High School
Lucas Taylor – Heritage High School
Dontrez Styles – Kinston High School
Breon Pass – Reidsville high School
Bobby Pettiford – South Granville High School
Terrance Harcum – Granville Central High School
Eric Vanderheijden – Millbrook High School
D’Marco Dunn – Westover High School
Chris Ford – North Mecklenburg High School
Daylen Berry – Panther Creek High School
North Carolina Girls’ Roster
Head Coach: Barbara Nelson – Myers Park High School
Assistant Coach: Jamie Willoughby – Tarboro High School
Team: Saniya Rivers – Ashley High School
Braylyn Milton – Independence High School
Jessica Timmons – Independence High School
Nia Nelson – Myers Park High School
Teonni Key – Cary High School
Keanna Rembert – Millbrook High School
Reiven Douglas – Millbrook High School
Mariah Frazier – Dudley High School
Shakira Baskerville – West Forsyth High School
TJ Eichelberger – St. Pauls High School
South Carolina Boys’ Roster
Head Coach: Zeke Washington – Blythewood High School
Assistant Coach: Thomas Ryan – Dorman High School
Team: Jalen Breazeale – Dorman High School
Robert McCray – A. C. Flora High School
James Lovorn – T. L. Hanna High School
Marshall Myers – Cheraw High School
Chase McDuffie – Gray Collegiate Academy
DaVeon Thomas – Ridge View High School
Tyler Rice – Ridge View High School
Russell Felton – Aiken High School
Ian Thomson – Southside Christian School
John Butler – Christ Church Episcopal School
South Carolina Girls’ Roster
Head Coach: Sherer Hopkins – Clover High School
Assistant Coach: Monica Williams – Irmo High School
Team: Aylesha Wade – Clover High School
Janiyah Hagood – J. L. Mann High School
Laila Acox – Ridge View High School
Vanessa Blake – Ashley Ridge High School
Mallory Bruce – Travelers Rest High School
Trinity Adams – South Pointe High School
Layken Cox – Sumter High School
Jenlea Nichols – Mullins High School
Trinity Franklin – Greenville High School
Sincere Hicks – Daniel High School
About the North Carolina and South Carolina Coaches’ Associations
The North Carolina Coaches Association, established in 1948, exists to promote and improve athletics in North Carolina public schools and to foster high standards of ethics and sportsmanship. Likewise, the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association, founded in 1946, promotes, protects, and teaches the student-athletes of South Carolina through effective leadership and professional development of coaches. Both organizations have over 6,000 members each. Since 1998, the two associations have collaborated to host the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games. The event features the top senior basketball players from North and South Carolina in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.
About House of Raeford Farms
Sponsor of the Carolinas Classic in 2018 and 2019, House of Raeford Farms, Inc. is one of the nation’s top ten largest chicken processors, providing ready-to-cook and further processed chicken products to the foodservice, retail, and export markets. The company is family-owned and operated and based out of Rose Hill, North Carolina with additional facilities in Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina. House of Raeford Farms FLOCK is the company’s non-profit arm with a mission to help people in the communities in which House of Raeford operates through youth development, hunger relief and other programs.
